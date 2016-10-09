Faces for Oct. 9, 2016

• Circle of Hope in Duluth received more than $8,600 in donations from the following local organizations and businesses: H&R Block gave $2,360; Verso donated $500; Red Hot Mama's Chapter contributed $3,000; and Bowling for Breast Cancer at Landmark Lanes raised and donated $2,755.

NOAA Great Lakes Bay Watershed Education Training Program granted $75,000 to Rivers2Lake teacher-mentoring program. Funds were provided by Great Lakes Restoration Initiative. Rivers2Lake, which helps area teachers to integrate Lake Superior into their classrooms, will use the funds to expand the program to Wisconsin's South Shore in partnership with Bad River Watershed Association.

Hopeline from Verizon granted $10,500 to Duluth's Safe Haven Shelter and Resource Center in honor of October's designation as Domestic Violence Awareness Month.