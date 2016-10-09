Mentor Duluth for Oct. 9, 2016

Darrius is funny and a jokester as he's always laughing and messing around. He's the youngest in his family with three older siblings.

Darrius likes to play with his Ninja Turtle toys and other action figures. He loves to be active and wants to play outside more. He really likes playing cops and robbers with his friends at school.

When Darrius gets older, he'd like to be a police officer or a firefighter. If he could go anywhere or do anything, he'd go to the mall when it's closed and play with all the toys.

Darrius and his mom are looking for a male mentor. Darrius would like his mentor to be a nice and fun person.

To mentor Darrius, contact Jayde Kalkbrenner at (218) 725-7706 or jkalkbrenner

• YMCA, (218) 722-4745, ext. 120

• Boys & Girls Club of Duluth, (218) 725-7706, ext. 518

• Neighborhood Youth Services, (218) 723-3523

• Valley Youth Centers, (218) 721-2334

• YWCA of Duluth, (218) 722-7425, ext. 108

• Proctor Area Community Center, (218) 628-6294

• Mentor Superior, (218) 393-9160