Denfeld legends named to Hall of Fame

A brilliant mathematician, a world-renowned ship builder and a state championship basketball team are among the 10 new members inducted into the Denfeld Hall of Fame yesterday. The 10 Duluth Denfeld high school graduates were chosen based on their academic, athletic, professional and community-service achievements throughout high school and life. The new inductees include the following:

Robert Fraser, class of 1934

An all-around Hunter, Robert Fraser played football, ran track and was class vice president during high school. While still a student, he began working as a helper at Marine Iron and Shipbuilding in Duluth in 1932. After graduation, he went to work full-time at the shipyards.

In 1941, when Globe Shipbuilding Co. was organized in Superior, Fraser, 26, joined as a hull superintendent and served in that capacity through World War II, building large ocean-going tugs and gunboats for the Navy and C-1 cargo ships for the Maritime Administration.

When Superior's Knudsen brothers took over the shipyard in 1946, Fraser went with them as superintendent.

His first taste of ownership was in 1955 when he and Byron Nelson bought the shipyard from the Knudsen brothers. The Fraser-Nelson Shipyard lasted until Nelson retired, when it became Fraser Shipyards Inc.

As owner, Fraser achieved various big accomplishments. In 1964, he was was the first Head of the Lakes resident to be elected to American Bureau of Shipping, and in 1974, he was voted Duluth-Superior Harbor Man of the Year. Business-wise, his highest achievement was getting contracts to convert ships from steam to diesel power, including a huge contract to convert the steamer David P. Thompson.

He retired in 1974, turning the business over to his son, Robert Jr.

Outside of the shipyard, Fraser was active in many civic and other organizations. A partial list includes: Elks Lodge; Kitchi Gammi Club; Push 'Em Up Club; Superior Lodge No. 236 of F&AM; Superior Commandery No. 25 Knights Templar; Ancient Accepted Scottish Rite Valley of Eau Claire, Wis.; past potentate and life member of the AAD Temple Shrine; director of the Board Community Bank and Trust Co.; past director of Superior Water, Light and Power Co.; Superior Memorial Hospital Board; and many others.

Fraser married Vivian and together, they had Robert Jr. and daughters Peggy and Susan. He died after a long illness in 1986.

Andrew Sobczyk, class of 1932

Denfeld principal at the time James Taylor said Andrew Sobczyk was the best student he ever encountered. An exceptional mathematics student, Sobczyk went on to earn bachelor's and master's degrees in mathematics from the University of Minnesota and his doctorate in mathematics from Princeton (N.J.) University in 1939. Brilliant in theoretical mathematics, he wrote a number of papers on the geometrical aspects of functional analysis.

With mathematics degrees, Sobczyk worked as a mathematics professor and researcher.

He taught at the University of Oregon in Eugene from 1939-42, then at Radiation Laboratories at Massachusetts Institute of Technology in Cambridge. He later worked for the government at Los Alamos, N.M.

After World War II, he taught at Boston University, the University of Florida in Gainesville, Miami University and University of Southern Illinois in Carbondale. At Clemson (S.C.) University, Sobczyk was the first person to serve as chair as the Samuel Manor Martin Professor of Mathematics. While there, he developed and solidified a doctorate program in mathematics in 1967.

Throughout his career, Sobczyk published more than 50 refereed papers and was a regular participant at the American Mathematical Society and the Mathematical Association of America.

Sobczyk married Aurelia and, together, they bore five children. In honor of his death in 1981, his family and friends established a fund to honor Professor Sobczyk, which still funds an annual lecture at Clemson in the areas of mathematics and mathematical physics.

Roland "Rollie" Strand, class of 1965

Rollie Strand was elected into the Hall of Fame for his achievements as both an athlete, teacher and coach.

During high school, Rollie was a letterman in football, basketball and track. He was All-City Conference running back, All-State Honorable Mention in football, a junior rotarian, vice president of Boys' Union and captain of the football team.

At the University of Minnesota Duluth, he played football for legends Lloyd Peterson and Jim Malosky. He graduated from UMD with degrees in physical education and social studies, and went on to University of Superior-Wisconsin to earn a master's degree in education.

He taught and coached in Solon Springs for three years, at Duluth Morgan Park for 18 years and at the former Central High School for 15 years. Along with teaching, Rollie coached football, basketball, track, swimming and girls' softball. As a football coach, he led teams to win four City Championships and two "Super Bowl" Championships. At Central in 1985, his team tied for the City Football Championship. As Morgan Park girls' softball coach, he notched three Region runner-ups into his belt.

Today he serves as clock operator at Public Schools Stadium, the College of St. Scholastica and UMD.

Rollie married his wife of 52 years, Muriel — Denfeld class of 1959. They have four children and three grandchildren.

Dale Stocke, class of 1957

Dale Stocke spent his professional life serving youths as a teacher and coach. After earning his elementary education degree from the University of Minnesota Duluth and his master's degree in education from the University of Wisconsin-Superior, he began his teaching career with the Head Start Program at Lowell Elementary. As a result of his own learning struggles, Stocke became very good at breaking down tasks and explaining them in a variety of different ways for all to understand.

Stocke went on to teach fourth and fifth grade at Emerson, Rockridge and Piedmont Elementary before retiring in 1995.

One of Stocke's greatest passions was coaching basketball, which he did for 47 years. He mostly coached at the elementary level throughout his teaching career, but occasionally coached at the middle school level for Duluth Amateur Youth Basketball traveling teams. In honor of Stocke, the Duluth Rookie Basketball Association named their coach of the year award the Dale Stocke Coach of the Year.

Stocke and wife Judy had three daughters.

Lew Latto, class of 1958

The late Lew Latto was a radio station pioneer, promoter, executive and personality. He began his radio career with WKLK in Cloquet and went on to work at local stations WEBC and WDSM as a newscaster and on-air personality. He launched his own radio station WAKX in 1964 and later the area's first FM station KPIR.

He and his former wife Susan Beasy Latto had two children and two grandchildren.

Ed Felien, retired teacher

A 1961 Duluth East High School graduate, Ed Felien came from a family of teachers including his father, four siblings and daughter Stephanie Mickle. He graduated from the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities with degrees in chemistry and mathematics, and earned a master's degree from the University of Oregon in Eugene.

After college, Felien taught various science classes in Eugene, at Humboldt Senior High School in St. Paul; at Morgan Park until it closed in 1982; and, finally, at Denfeld. He retired in 2009 after 43 years in the classroom.

Felien was a 39-year member of the American Chemical Society and served on the Board of Directors for the Lake Superior Section for five years. He was also a member of the American Federation of Teachers, Minnesota Science Teachers' Association and Minnesota High School Coaches Association.

Throughout his teaching career, Felien received many awards including the 1973 Chemical Society (Five State) Regional Award in High School Teaching for excellence in chemistry teaching; 1994 Terrific Teacher Award from the Northland Foundation; 1995 and 2005 Outstanding Teacher Award from the University of Chicago; and 2008 Goldfine Gold Star Teaching Award 2008. He was selected to teach for the Twin Cities Institute for Talented Youth in 1967 and 1968.

Felien coached baseball for 11 years at Morgan Park and for 10 years as a volunteer volleyball coach at Denfeld. He served as a boys hockey official and girls volleyball official for 15 years. He was also a member of Denfellows, a choral group made up of eight students and eight male faculty.

Richard Swanson, class of 1966

Longtime Duluth coach Dick Swanson has an official day and two baseball fields at Wade Stadium in Duluth named after him. Mayor Emily Larson proclaimed May 16 Dick Swanson Day earlier this year in honor of his coaching career. He finished up his 23rd season as head coach of the Denfeld softball team this spring with more than 300 wins and the program's only State Tournament appearance in 1990.

Swanson, also a Denfeld social studies teacher, joined the Navy Reserve in 1969 and earned a degree in social science from the University of Minnesota Duluth in 1971.

He was first hired as a social studies teacher at the former Cathedral High School in Duluth (now Marshall School) where he also coached baseball, and girls and boys basketball. He then went on to coach at Hermantown, Denfeld and the former Central High School while filling long-term substitute teaching positions.

He landed a full-time position teaching social studies at Denfeld for 10 years. Upon retiring from teaching in 1988, he started coaching Denfeld girls basketball and softball. With girls basketball, he was four-time Section Coach of the Year and led the team to six Lake Superior Conference Championships and one State Tournament fourth place finish. In softball, he coached eight Lake Superior Conference Championships and one State Tournament fourth-place finish. He was also an assistant football coach for 18 years with Denfeld.

Gary Lepisto, class of 1978

Gary Lepisto spent his career coaching Denfeld athletes. Outside of coaching, he was a computerized tomography scan technologist at St. Luke's hospital.

At Denfeld, Lepisto coached five sports for 35 years until his retirement in 2013. Cross-country running, tennis, track-and-field, nordic skiing and swimming were his areas of expertise. His most notable successes were with long distance runners, coaching three individual top-two state meet finishes, including one AA 3,200-meter State championship. Under his guidance, Denfeld cross-country running had four consecutive Class AA State team appearances, including a fourth-place finish in 1995 and a seventh place finish in 1996.

Lepisto and wife Mary Jo have three children and four grandchildren.

Kristen (Nelson) Coggin, class of 1988

Kristen Coggin made her mark as a scholar and successful athlete at Denfeld. While there, she was a Whiteside scholar, member of the National Honor Society and earned 13 letters in volleyball, basketball and softball. As a high school athlete, she won many awards, including the 1988 Tessier-Waltman Award and Minnesota Girls Basketball Coaches Association All-State Honorable Mention. She was also featured in Sports Illustrated for her serving accuracy in volleyball.

She went on to play varsity basketball on the University of Minnesota Duluth's Northern Sun Conference Championship team and National Association of Intercollegiate Athletes District XIII District Champion teams. During her UMD career, she was named an NCAA Academic All-American in 1992, Northern Sun Conference Scholar Athlete 1992, UMD Scholar Athlete of the Year Award 1992 and Team MVP in 1992.

She graduated summa cum laude from UMD with a degree in biology and a master's degree industrial safety and hygiene.

Coggin is now a senior advisor for health and safety at Capital Power Corp. in Southport, N.C. Before leaving Duluth, she was the co-founder of the nonprofit Superior Math League in Superior, a Grandma's Marathon volunteer, youth basketball coach at Duluth East and Proctor, and a captain and participant in Duluth/Superior Dragon Boat races.

She is married to Les Coggin.

1947 Denfeld basketball team

Denfeld's 1947 basketball team is the only Denfeld basketball team to win a State title. Finishing a 22-3 season, they won the State championship with a thrilling 46-44 victory over Crosby-Ironton. Hunter Rudy Monson scored more than half the team's points.

The team's head coach was Lloyd Holm. Team members were Monson, Larry Tessier, Paul Nace, Kenneth Sunnarborg, Eugene Norlander, Howard Tucker, Tony Skull, Jerry Walczak, Bruce Budge, Keith Stolen and student manager Bob Scott — Monson, Tessier and Nace have all been elected to the Denfeld Hall of Fame as individuals.