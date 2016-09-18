YourSports for Sept. 18, 2016

Western Duluth Dodgers teammates are (front row, from left) Logan Nylund, Jack Davis, Maddie Noska, Brody Velzke, Caden Christensen and Kaden Postal; and (back row, from left) Nate Larson, Isaac Sushoreba, Matt Dosan, Payton Bradbury, Andy Larson and Shane Redenbaugh.

Madeline Manion is the first girl outside the Twin Cities metro area to win the pre-preliminary level championship in the history of the Minnesota state figure skating competition. Her parents are Jeff and Kalli Manion of Superior.

Jessica Martinelli (left) and her coach Ted Engelking, Duluth Figure Skating Club director, pose for a photo after Martinelli won the gold medal skate at the juvenile level.

Duluth Figure Skating club skaters who competed in the Minnesota State Figure Skating Championships include (front row, from left) Ava Wick, Fiona Wade and Madeline Manion; and (back row, from left) Jazmine Bonneville, Hannah Zadeii, Aili Arnovich, Alison Hall, Annika Hall and Jessica Martinelli.

Duluth Figure Skating Club delivered two individual championships at the Minnesota State Figure Skating Championships held in August in Bielenberg Sports Center in Woodbury, Minn. Jessica Martinelli won first place gold medal skate at the juvenile level and Madeline Manion took the crown in the pre-preliminary girls level. Martinelli is a seventh grader at Duluth Marshall School and Manion is a second-grader at Cathedral School in Superior.

Undefeated Duluth Dodgers win majors

The Western Duluth Dodgers won the Quad Cities Baseball League Championship at the majors level, finishing the season with a spotless 26-0 record. The championship tournament took place in August at the Western Duluth Little League fields.

The team also won the championship in the Jackie Bischoff Memorial Wooden Bat Tournament in Grand Rapids in June.