YourSports for Sept. 18, 2016
Duluth yields championship figure skaters
Duluth Figure Skating Club delivered two individual championships at the Minnesota State Figure Skating Championships held in August in Bielenberg Sports Center in Woodbury, Minn. Jessica Martinelli won first place gold medal skate at the juvenile level and Madeline Manion took the crown in the pre-preliminary girls level. Martinelli is a seventh grader at Duluth Marshall School and Manion is a second-grader at Cathedral School in Superior.
Undefeated Duluth Dodgers win majors
The Western Duluth Dodgers won the Quad Cities Baseball League Championship at the majors level, finishing the season with a spotless 26-0 record. The championship tournament took place in August at the Western Duluth Little League fields.
The team also won the championship in the Jackie Bischoff Memorial Wooden Bat Tournament in Grand Rapids in June.