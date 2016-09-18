Make a Difference for Sept. 18, 2016

• Town of Superior's volunteer fire department will host a pancake breakfast from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at Superior Town Hall, 4917 S. Highway 35. The all-you-can-eat breakfast will serve pancakes, sausage, eggs, coffee, milk and juice. Tickets are $8 for adults, $4 for ages 6-12, free for kids younger than 5.

• Memorial Blood Centers will offer the following blood drives across the Northland. Call (888) GIVE-BLD (448-3253) or go to mbc.org for eligibility guidelines and to schedule an appointment.

Tuesday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., USG Interiors, 35 Arch St., Cloquet.

Tuesday: 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church, 2901 S. Highway 169, Grand Rapids.

Wednesday: 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Willow River High School, 8142 Pine St., Willow River.

Thursday: 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., St. Luke's hospital, 915 E. First St., Duluth.

Thursday: 8:30-11 a.m., Northwood Children's Services West Campus, 4000 W. Ninth St., Duluth.

Thursday: 1:30-4 p.m., Northwood Children's Services Main Campus, 714 W. College St., Duluth.

Friday: 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Moose Lake Evangelical Covenant Church, 700 Fifth St., Moose Lake.

Friday: 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 315 S.W. 21st St., Grand Rapids.

• Northwood Children's Services will hold a Big Time Jazz Orchestra concert fundraiser starting 5 p.m. Tuesday at Grandma's Sports Garden in Duluth. The jazz band will begin playing at 7 p.m., performing classic TV show tunes such as "The Flintstones." There will be a full bar and food items for purchase throughout the night. Tickets are $10 at the door.

• Gary-New Duluth Development Alliance will host two fundraisers in the coming week for one of its Gary-New Duluth Recreation Area project. They will feature live music by the Singing Slovenes and their special guest from Slovenia, Gaspar Krek.

The first fundraiser will be a cruise aboard the Vista Star starting at 6 p.m. Wednesday. There will be a cocktail supper along with the live music. Tickets are $20 and can be reserved at (218) 626-1928 or (218) 626-3589.

The alliance will also host an Oktoberfest fundraiser from noon to 5 p.m. Sept. 25 at Mont du Lac Resort in Superior. The free event will offer beer, brats, German potato salad, apple dumplings and more. Mont du Lac will donate $1,000 to Gary New Duluth's project, which will be used to support staffing and programing.

• Share Advantage Credit Union will hold a bake sale fundraiser from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Friday at its main office at 2502 Maple Grove Road in Duluth and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. during the same days at its Essentia Health Office at 407 E. Third St. in Duluth. All proceeds benefit Second Harvest Northern Lakes Food Bank.

• Churchill Partners in Education is hosting the Cloquet River Run with weekend festivities beginning Friday and races starting Saturday — events on both days will take place at Churchill Elementary School in Cloquet.

Friday's events include a pasta and salad feed from 5-7 p.m. Tickets are $8 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under at the door.

Saturday's one-mile race begins 9 a.m. followed by the 9:30 a.m. 5K and free kiddie race.

Registration fees received before Thursday for the 5K are $22 for adults and $15 for children 12 and under; and for the one-mile, $15 for adults and $10 for children 12 and under. Fees increase after Thursday. To register, visit cloquetriverrun.com or contact cloquetriverrun@gmail.com.

All proceeds benefit Churchill Elementary School — 70 percent will be used for health and fitness-related programs and equipment, and 30 percent will be used for school technology maintenance.

• Zeitgeist Center for Arts and Community will host Art for Ed's Sake fundraiser from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Friday at 222 E. Superior St. The event will raise money for Duluth Public Schools' art education programs; a $20 donation is suggested.

The fundraiser will feature a silent auction, cash bar, hors d'oeuvres and live music by Georganne Hunter. Participants are invited to dress as their favorite artist or artwork. Pre-register by calling (218) 349-1140 or visiting art4edsake.com.

• A Breath of Hope Lung Foundation is launching the inaugural A Breath of Hope Lung Run/Walk 5K from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday starting at Lakeside's Brighton Beach. The event will work to spread lung cancer awareness by featuring live music, snacks, kids' activities, prizes for top fundraisers and race finishers, a bus tour for registrants unable to walk, oncology updates, resources for lung cancer patients and families, and a chance to honor or remember loved ones.

Pre-race-day registration is $30 for adults, $15 for children 5-12, free for children 5 and under. Race-day registration is $35 for adults, $20 for children 5-12, free for children 5 and under.

To create a personal fundraising page or pre-register for the race, visit abreathofhope.org/event/duluth-lung-runwalk.

• Grand Rapids High School Football team will host Victory Day from 9:30 a.m. to noon Saturday at the school's field. The event invites students of all abilities to come play free football complete with cheerleaders, fans and the Grand Rapids Band. For more information, contact Coach Spahn at (218) 327-7221 or email gspahn@isd318.org.

• ARTcetera fundraising gala and auction, hosted by Miller-Dwan Foundation, will be 5 p.m. to midnight Saturday in the Ballroom at the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center. It will include a social hour and silent auction, gourmet dinner and live auction, music and dancing. Tickets are $150 and can be purchased by contacting Miller-Dwan Foundation at (218) 786-5829 or emailing mdfoundation.org/artcetera.

• McDougall's Dream dinner fundraiser will be 1-9 p.m. Sept. 24 at Richard I. Bong Veterans Historical Center in Superior. Money raised will go to the restoration and preservation of the SS Meteor ship in Superior. The event will feature daytime talks on local maritime from 1-4:30 p.m. and an evening program from 6-9 p.m., which includes dinner, a keynote speaker and silent auction. Tickets for the daytime talks are $15. Evening program tickets are $40. For more information, call (715) 394-5712.

DONATIONS APPRECIATED

• United Way of Northeastern Minnesota's Buddy Backpack program seeks donations for American Bank's Buddy Backpack Hygiene Product Drive through the end of September. Items needed include shampoo, conditioner, body wash, bars of soap, deodorant, toothbrushes, toothpaste and dental floss. Items can be dropped off at American Banks in Hibbing, Hibbing Walmart, Chisholm, Mountain Iron Expressway, Biwabik, Cook, Orr and Nashwauk.

• Second Harvest Northern Lakes Food Bank asks shoppers at Cub Foods to help fight hunger by rounding up their grocery bill as part of the Cub Cares campaign through Saturday. Total funds raised will be matched by a $100,000 gift from Coca Cola and will support the region's food banks.

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES

• World Heritage, a nonprofit student exchange program, seeks volunteers to serve as area representatives for high school students from around the world. Responsibilities include recruiting and screening potential host families, supervising exchange students, organizing activities with students throughout the year and providing support to host families, students and schools. Volunteers receive compensation for expenses incurred for each student placed and supervised. For more information, call (866) 939-4111 or email courtney@world-heritage.org.

• Power Lunch Reading Program needs volunteers to read with children in Cloquet public schools beginning mid-October and concluding in March. Power Lunch is a literacy-based mentoring program aimed at building reading skills and a love of reading among elementary students. Volunteers are partnered with first- and second-grade students at Churchill and Washington Elementary Schools in Cloquet and read with their partners one hour per week. Volunteers receive a complimentary lunch. For more information, contact (218) 879-3308 or ajones@isd94.org.