Superior Council welcomes youth delegates

Superior High School students Madison Hale and Adam Lavine were sworn in as youth delegates to the Superior City Council earlier this month. They will serve two-year terms, attending city council meetings and reporting on youth concerns to the mayor and city council.

Youth delegates also have the opportunity to attend committee meetings and meet individually with city officials to learn more about issues they find of particular interest. In August, they met with mayor Bruce Hagen, his chief of staff Rani Gill and city clerk Terri Kalan.

In addition to their work with the City Council, Hale and Lavine will be part of the youth delegation attending Superior Days in February in Madison.

Hale is considering pursuing a degree in environmental law, while Lavine is interested in business. Both applied and interviewed for their positions through the Youth in Governance program, a joint venture of local officials and the Douglas County University of Wisconsin-Extension office.

