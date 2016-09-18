Mentor Duluth for Sept. 18, 2016

Zavier is an active kid who loves being on his skateboard. He enjoys going to skate parks in Duluth and Superior, and would love to find a mentor who shares this passion with him. He also enjoys riding his bike, playing football and basketball, and snowboarding in winter months, which he said would be an awesome thing to do with his mentor.

Zavier likes to spend time after school and during the summer hanging out with his friends at Valley Youth Center. They like to play table tennis, foosball and pool. If it's nice outside, he's shooting hoops or playing catch with the football. Zavier is a fierce competitor in the gym during the weekly Valley Youth Center dodgeball games and is almost always one of the last kids standing. He hopes his mentor will want to hang out at Valley Youth Center and meet his friends and participate in the activities provided, especially dodgeball!

Zavier would like his mentor to know that he has a hard time warming up to new people at first, but once he has the chance to get to know them, he starts to feel comfortable. He's looking to be matched with a male mentor who really enjoys skateboarding and snowboarding, but if there's a female mentor who shares these interests, he would be open to that as well.

To mentor Zavier, contact Stephanie Randby at (218) 721-2334, or email mentorduluth

• YMCA, (218) 722-4745, ext. 120

• Boys & Girls Club of Duluth, (218) 725-7706, ext. 518

• Neighborhood Youth Services, (218) 723-3523

• Valley Youth Centers, (218) 721-2334

• YWCA of Duluth, (218) 722-7425, ext. 108

• Proctor Area Community Center, (218) 628-6294

• Mentor Superior, (218) 393-9160