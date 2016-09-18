Northland music students perform

Janna Blomquist music students presented their spring recital of piano and instrumental music in May at Eastridge Community Church. Students performed at all levels — from beginner to early advanced — and came from schools throughout the area, including Harbor City International, Hermantown, Holy Rosary, Duluth East, Duluth Edison Charter School, North Star Academy, Homecroft, Lakeside, Lester Park, Duluth Marshall, Ordean East and home-schoolers.