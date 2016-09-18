Rockets, space and airplanes

Rocket builders and launchers show off their spacecrafts during the University of Superior-Wisconsin's Aeronautics and Space Camp in August.

High school girls from around the area toured Cirrus Aircraft in August with the University of Superior-Wisconsin's Aeronautics and Space Camp.

High school girls immersed themselves in the world of flight, space and rockets during the inaugural two-day Aeronautics and Space Camp in August at University of Wisconsin-Superior's Transportation and Logistics Research Center.

During the event, high school girls learned about opportunities for women to find careers in aeronautics and space, the history of women in aviation, flight skills, building and launching rockets, and outer space. Campers tested their flying skills on flight simulators, learning how to read and use airplane gauges, determine safe flying conditions and smoothly take off and land a plane. They also learned about space during a show at the University of Minnesota Duluth's Marshall W. Alworth Planetarium and toured Duluth International Airport, Cirrus Aircraft and the 148th Fighter Wing to learn about each company and careers within those companies.

The program was funded through a special initiatives grant from National Space Grant College and Fellowship Program and Wisconsin Space Grant Consortium. Sponsors included Duluth Flying Club and UWS.