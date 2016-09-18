New Birke museum receives support

In support of preserving the legacy and history of the American Birkebeiner cross-country ski race from Cable to Hayward, Johnson Bank of Hayward and Johnson Family Foundation of Racine, Wis., donated a combined $50,000 to the new Tony Wise Museum of the American Birkebeiner in Hayward, which opened in August.

The support of Johnson Bank (Johnson Financial Group) and Samuel C. Johnson family has been a longstanding supporter of American Birkebeiner — North America's largest cross-country ski race. Since the race's earliest days, Johnson Bank and the Johnson family — through the Johnson Family Foundation — have provided support to the American Birkebeiner Ski Foundation with sponsorships, volunteers, donations and land access.

Named after race founder Tony Wise, the free museum celebrates the origins of the race through exhibits, hands-on activities, a three-dimensional Birkie Trail model, electronic race scrapbook, as well as numerous race artifacts and memorabilia.

Photo: STANDALONE_BirkieDonation.jpg

Caption: Members of Johnson Bank present a $25,000 check to the new Tony Wise Museum of the American Birkebeiner. Pictured (from left) are Craig Hokanson, regional president of Johnson Bank; Allison Slavick, museum planner; Ben Popp, executive director of American Birkebeiner Ski Foundation; Walt Jaeger, retired regional president of Johnson Bank; and Todd Knutson, president of Johnson Bank Hayward. Johnson Bank and Johnson Family Foundation each donated $25,000 to the museum, making a combined donation of $50,000.

Photo: STANDALONE_Birkie_BenPopp.jpg

Caption: Ben Popp, executive director of American Birkebeiner Ski Foundation, shares details about the Tony Wise Museum of the American Birkebeiner during its August opening.

Photo: STANDALONE_Birkie_MuseumVisitors.jpg

Caption: Visitors explore the interactive 3D map of the Birkie Trail and the routes of the 50K/55K American Birkebeiner, the 29 Kortelopet, and 15K Prince Haakon races.

Photo: STANDALONE_Birkie_InsideMuseum.jpg

Caption: The Tony Wise Museum of the American Birkebeiner in Hayward is located next to the American Birkebeiner Ski Foundation's retail store at 10527 Main Street and is open weekdays 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.