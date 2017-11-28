Pets of the Week for Nov. 28, 2017

An adoption fee is required for all adoptions. Animal Allies uses the "Meet your Match" adoption program designed by the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. The program evaluates an animal's behavior and interests and matches them to an adopter's preferences so you take home a pet you really click with. Call (218) 722-5341 or visit animalallies.net for more information.

DIXIE is available for adoption through Precious Paws Humane Society, 101 First Ave. SW in Chisholm. Dixie is looking for a home with someone who'll love her for the happy, energetic dog that she is. Dixie is young and while she knows some commands, she needs someone to reinforce her manners. In her exuberance to get attention, she struggles to listen, but she's still in that puppy stage. She would do very well with an active family that will see that she's exercised regularly.

An adoption fee is required for all adoptions. All adoptions require an approved reference. If you are interested in Dixie, call (218) 254-3300 or email preciouspaws2011@hotmail.com for more information.

To adopt a cat or dog elsewhere in the Northland, call:

• Animal Allies, Duluth, (218) 722-5341, animalallies.net

• Chequamegon Humane Association, Ashland, (715) 682-9744, CHAadopt.org

• Contented Critters Shelter, Makinen, (218) 638-2153, contentedcritters.org

• Friends of Animals of Carlton County, (218) 879-1655, foaonline.org

• Helping PAWS Pet Rescue, Inc., (715) 373-2222, ourhelpingpaws.com

• Humane Society of Douglas County, Superior, (715) 398-6784, hsdcpets.com

• Lake County Humane Society and Animal Shelter, Two Harbors, (218) 834-5806

• Mesabi Humane Society, Virginia, (218) 741-7425, mesabihumane.org

• Northern Lights Animal Rescue, (218) 729-1485, petfinder.org/shelters/MN22.html

• Oreo's Kitty Sanctuary, (218) 591-7200, oreosadoptions@yahoo.com

• Range Regional Rescue in Hibbing, (218) 262-1900

• Retrieve a Golden of Minnesota Inc. (RAGOM), (952) 946-8070 or visit ragom.org

• Star of the North Humane Society, Itasca County, (218) 245-3732, starnorth.org

• Warm Fuzzies Animal Rescue Inc., Petsitter99@yahoo.com, (218) 576-8534, warmfuzzies.petfinder.com