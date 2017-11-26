Through Readers' Eyes

Skip to main content
Login
Classifieds
CarsHQ
JobsHQ
HomesHQ
ApartmentsHQ
Classifieds
Marketplace
Duluth News Tribune
Search
Search
Sections
Home
news
Headlines
Vehicle strikes White House barrier in downtown Washington
Winter storm warning issued for most of the Northland
Why didn't the officer rush into Florida's Parkland school mass shooting?
A little girl saw an emotional-support dog on a plane. It went for her face.
More companies are cutting ties with gun lobby as #BoycottNRA movement gains steam
More Topics
crime
education
health
iron range
politics
st louis county
superior
business
Headlines
Allete mulls layoffs, leaving jobs open
Centricity Credit Union names new leader
Hormel drops after tighter margins spark fears, Jennie-O Turkey Store faces challenges
USDA seeks comments on SNAP benefits for able-bodied adults without dependents
Cirrus plane deliveries up in 2017
More Topics
construction
energy
mining
money
shipping
technology
transportation
announcements
Place a Business Announcement
sports
Headlines
Outdoors Notes for Feb. 25, 2018
Prep girls hockey: Breck denies Proctor-Hermantown spot in final
Prep boys hockey: Saturday's Section 7AA semis pushed back to Monday
Swiss top Canada to take curling bronze medal
Germany stuns Canada to make first hockey final, face Russians for gold
More Topics
baseball
basketball
football
golf
hockey
preps
running
features
Headlines
Theater review: Lust, love and lies in the digital age in 'Sex with Strangers'
Photo essay: Winter sunrise in Grand Marais
Things to Do for Feb. 23, 2018
Theater review: 'Salesman' affirms its place as the great American drama
NorShor Theatre to host open house
More Topics
pursuits
taste
A&E
home
weekend
featured columnists
milestones
Headlines
Meador-Berquist
John Ahlberg Myers
Tom & Monica Martin
Katherine
Michael and Janet Hayes
More Topics
anniversaries
birthdays
engagements
new arrivals
weddings
other celebrations
obituaries
Headlines
John Davey
Loretta Mae Rose
Andrew Robert Motzko
Betty J. (Winter) Wagner
Catherine Spadaccini
More Topics
memorials
opinion
Headlines
Kindness is a sweet gift to give or receive
Reader's View: Fix bridges before building wall
Reader's View: NRA fights for right to sacrifice children
Reader's View: Book debate has been offensive to teachers
Our View: Go nationwide with Minnesota health gamble
More Topics
columns
editorial cartoons
local view
national view
other view
our view
readers views
outdoors
Headlines
Outdoors Notes for Feb. 25, 2018
Old Scandinavian pastime of kicksledding makes a return at Minn. preserve
MN DNR Weekly Report for Feb. 20, 2018
Ask a Conservation Officer: Cross-country ski pass rules
Gun sales, hunter and angler numbers could affect DNR revenues
More Topics
fishing
hunting
community
Headlines
Pets of the week for Feb. 20, 2018
Mentor Duluth
Births
Make a Difference
RecSports for Feb. 11
More Topics
scrapbook
family
Weather Forecast
Close
Forecast
Radar
Through Readers' Eyes
By
News Tribune
on Nov 26, 2017 at 1:01 a.m.
Submitted by Bob Anttila of Deer River.
Bob Anttila of Deer River shares this photo he took of sunrise over Lake Superior.
Additional Articles Recommended by Duluth News Tribune
'Love him as he is': Vikre family together after newborn's health crisis
RecSports for Feb. 11
RecSports for Feb. 11
Additional Articles Recommended by Duluth News Tribune
'Love him as he is': Vikre family together after newborn's health crisis
RecSports for Feb. 11
RecSports for Feb. 11
Explore related topics:
community
Through Readers' Eyes
photo
Sunrise
Lake Superior
Advertisement