Mentor Duluth

Jon and Tony have a lot of fun together and share several of the same interests, in particular, Star Wars and vintage toys. Their favorite place to go is Toy Galaxy in the Village Mall. They also enjoy scavenging and hunting for things, old and new. Furthermore, Jon shared that their mutual love for animals has provided them with the best times; adding that their longest trip together was to Ely to tour the bear and wolf centers. Tony and Jon also both share a love for art. Tony has a great and natural talent for color and art composition.

Jon shared that he has learned a lot while mentoring, but most profoundly, he learned to reconnect with simpler and more meaningful aspects of life — not to mention patience. "I have learned patience with myself most of all, putting someone else first and receiving so many unexpected rewards."