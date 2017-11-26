Make a Difference for Nov. 26, 2017

Country Christmas Holiday Bazaar, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 2, at Town of Superior Hall, 4917 S. State Road 35, in Superior. Event will include local artists, crafters and direct sellers. The Humane Society of Douglas County will be selling fudge and candy made by Lynne Marie Candies of Hayward and other items to benefit the Superior Animal Shelter.

Essentia Health-St. Mary's Medical Center Auxiliary's Tree of Lights fundraiser will be held 2 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 3, in the hospital’s second floor auditorium, 407 E. Third St., Duluth. The event includes music, refreshments and several fourth-grade students from local elementary schools will read their winning essays about someone who is meaningful in their lives. Money raised will be used to support Grief Support Services at Essentia for outreach and educational efforts, training for grief support volunteers and also provide free grief-support materials for grieving families. To contribute, pick up a donation card at one of the information desks in downtown Duluth campus buildings or contact Volunteer Services at (218) 786-4420 or email VolunteerServices@EssentiaHealth.org.

The St. Louis County Historical Society and their Veterans' Memorial Hall Program will hold their 13th annual Veterans Remembrance Dinner from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 7, in the Great Hall of the St. Louis County Heritage and Arts Center, 506 W. Michigan St., Duluth. The theme of this year's event is "Finding Loren: Preserving the Legacy of 1st Lt. Loren E. Hintz" with keynote speaker Hans Wronka, Lt. Hintz’s grandson, highlighting the evening by sharing his family story and displaying historical artifacts relevant to the story of his grandfather. Tickets are $35.00 and may be purchased at the office of St. Louis County Historical Society located in the St. Louis County Heritage and Arts Center or be reserved by calling (218) 733-7586. Proceeds from the event will help support the Veterans' Memorial Hall program of the St. Louis County Historical Society.

Memorial Blood Centers will offer the following blood drives across the Northland. Call (888) GIVE-BLD (448-3253) or go to mbc.org for eligibility guidelines and to schedule an appointment.

Monday: 8 a.m. to noon, Superior City Center, 1409 Hammond Ave., second floor. Sponsored by Enbridge Energy.

Monday: 1-7:30 p.m., KBJR 6, 246 S. Lake Ave., Duluth.

Tuesday: 8-11:30 a.m., Wells Fargo Building and Holiday Center, 230 W. Superior St., Duluth.

Tuesday: 8 a.m. to noon, Virginia Fire Department, 115 Fourth Ave. N.

Tuesday: 8:30-11:30 a.m., Environmental Protection Agency, 6201 Congdon Boulevard, Duluth.

Wednesday: 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Essentia Health East, 407 E. Third St., Duluth.

Wednesday: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Two Harbors High School, 1640 Highway 2.

Thursday: 8-11 a.m., Paulucci Building, 525 S. Lake Ave., Duluth.

Thursday: 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Enbridge East Duluth and Technology Village, 11 E. Superior St.

Thursday: 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Deer River High School, 101 First Ave. N.E.

Friday: 8-11 a.m., Halvor Lines, 217 Grand Ave., Superior.

Friday: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Elder Circle Community Drive, 400 River Road, Grand Rapids.

Friday: 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Chisholm High School, 301 S.W. Fourth St.

Grandmothers for Peace Toy Drive is collecting toys that promote peaceful play from Nov. 21 to Dec. 21 and donating them to local shelters. Superior drop-off sites are: Who’s Bar, 1114 Tower Ave.; Angie’s Closet, 1202 Belknap St.; Cathedral of Christ the King, 1410 Baxter Ave.; Superior Public Library, 15th Street and Tower Avenue; Scalavi’s, 1106 Tower Ave.; Palace Bar, 1108 Tower Ave.; A Dozen Excuses, 1113 Tower Ave.; and Superior Savings and Loan, 1130 Tower Ave.

Second Harvest Northern Lakes Food Bank has the following volunteer opportunities available. Contact Jill Ruthford, volunteer and development coordinator, at (218) 336-2303 or jill@northernlakesfoodbank.org.

DONATIONS APPRECIATEDVOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES

Food Distribution Center: Weekdays and evenings. Volunteers needed to pack food and help sanitize and keep facility food safe. Must be able to stand, lift, bend and follow food and personal safety procedures. Wear closed-toe shoes and clean, comfortable clothing. Shirts must cover the shoulder and armpit area. Please refrain from wearing jewelry or clothing with loose, dangling beads.

Program volunteers: Weekdays/variable. Support individuals and families utilizing our Food Shelf, Mobile Food Pantry Programs and seniors utilizing our Nutrition Assistance Program for Seniors (NAPS). Deliver food to seniors as part of our NAPS and to schools as part of our BackPack Program in St. Louis, Carlton, Lake, Cook, Douglas, Bayfield, Ashland and Iron Counties. Depending on role, must be able to sit, stand, lift, bend and carry up to 40 pounds and follow food and personal safety procedures. Must be friendly and enjoy working with people. Wear closed-toe shoes, clean and comfortable clothing. Must be dependable and have reliable transportation.

Office: Weekdays. Perform data entry, organize and maintain files and data, make phone calls and conduct mailings at our location in Duluth. Must be detail oriented, highly organized, friendly and enjoy working with people.

Special Events/Raise Awareness volunteer: Weekdays, evenings and weekends. Solicit support, serve pre, post and/or event day and represent us at regional events. Variable requirements for location. Must be detail oriented, highly organized, creative, friendly and enjoy working with people.