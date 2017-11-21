Pets of the Week for Nov. 21

An adoption fee is required for all adoptions. Animal Allies uses the "Meet your Match" adoption program designed by the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. The program evaluates an animal's behavior and interests and matches them to an adopter's preferences so you take home a pet you really click with. Call (218) 722-5341 or visit animalallies.net for more information.

LADY-BUG is about a year old and is available for adoption through Helping PAWS Pet Rescue Inc. in Washburn. Due to a past digestive issue, she will need to be fed a quality cat food and an inexpensive powdered enzyme supplement, but otherwise is a normal, happy and healthy kitty. Lady-Bug is a sweet, loving girl who has been given a second chance.

An adoption fee is required for all adoptions. For more information, call Helping PAWS Pet Rescue Inc. at (715) 373-2222, email helpingpaws@ncis.net or visit ourhelpingpaws.com for more information.

To adopt a cat or dog elsewhere in the Northland, call:

• Chequamegon Humane Association, Ashland, (715) 682-9744, CHAadopt.org

• Contented Critters Shelter, Makinen, (218) 638-2153, contentedcritters.org

• Friends of Animals of Carlton County, (218) 879-1655, foaonline.org

• Humane Society of Douglas County, Superior, (715) 398-6784, hsdcpets.com

• Lake County Humane Society and Animal Shelter, Two Harbors, (218) 834-5806

• Mesabi Humane Society, Virginia, (218) 741-7425, mesabihumane.org

• Northern Lights Animal Rescue, (218) 729-1485, petfinder.org/shelters/MN22.html

• Oreo's Kitty Sanctuary, (218) 591-7200, oreosadoptions@yahoo.com

• Precious Paws Humane Society of Chisholm, (218) 254-3300, preciouspaws2011@hotmail.com or pphsc.com

• Range Regional Rescue in Hibbing, (218) 262-1900

• Retrieve a Golden of Minnesota Inc. (RAGOM), (952) 946-8070 or visit ragom.org

• Star of the North Humane Society, Itasca County, (218) 245-3732, starnorth.org

• Warm Fuzzies Animal Rescue Inc., Petsitter99@yahoo.com, (218) 576-8534, warmfuzzies.petfinder.com