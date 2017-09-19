Pets of the Week for Sept. 19, 2017

An adoption fee is required for all adoptions. Animal Allies uses the "Meet your Match" adoption program designed by the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. The program evaluates an animal's behavior and interests and matches them to an adopter's preferences so you take home a pet you really click with. Call (218) 722-5341 or visit animalallies.net for more information.

CASH is a brown and white 2-year-old male Pointer/American Staffordshire available for adoption from Contented Critters Shelter in Makinen. He gets along with adults, children and other dogs.

If you would like more information or would like to meet Cash, contact Contented Critters Shelter in Makinen by calling (218) 638-2153, visit contentedcritters.org or petfinders.com/shelter/mn11.html or email girfish@gmail.com.

To adopt a cat or dog elsewhere in the Northland, call:

• Chequamegon Humane Association, Ashland, (715) 682-9744, CHAadopt.org

• Friends of Animals of Carlton County, (218) 879-1655, foaonline.org

• Helping PAWS Pet Rescue, Inc., (715) 373-2222, ourhelpingpaws.com

• Humane Society of Douglas County, Superior, (715) 398-6784, hsdcpets.com

• Lake County Humane Society and Animal Shelter, Two Harbors, (218) 834-5806

• Mesabi Humane Society, Virginia, (218) 741-7425, mesabihumane.org

• Northern Lights Animal Rescue, (218) 729-1485, petfinder.org/shelters/MN22.html

• Oreo's Kitty Sanctuary, (218) 591-7200, oreosadoptions@yahoo.com

• Precious Paws Humane Society of Chisholm, (218) 254-3300, preciouspaws2011@hotmail.com or pphsc.com

• Range Regional Rescue in Hibbing, (218) 262-1900

• Retrieve a Golden of Minnesota Inc. (RAGOM), (952) 946-8070 or visit ragom.org

• Star of the North Humane Society, Itasca County, (218) 245-3732, starnorth.org

• Warm Fuzzies Animal Rescue Inc., Petsitter99@yahoo.com, (218) 576-8534, warmfuzzies.petfinder.com