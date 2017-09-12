Pets of the Week for Sept. 12, 2017

An adoption fee is required for all adoptions. Animal Allies uses the "Meet your Match" adoption program designed by the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. The program evaluates an animal's behavior and interests and matches them to an adopter's preferences so you take home a pet you really click with. Call (218) 722-5341 or visit animalallies.net for more information.

MERLIN THE WIZARD is a friendly older feline available for adoption through Warm Fuzzies Animal Rescue Inc. He's all white with a cute little snout and funny little ink spot on the tip of his nose. Merlin loves people. He "talks" to everyone at adoption events and loves to be held and snuggle on your lap. He also responds to his name. A quiet home is best for Merlin where he can relax and feel loved.

An adoption fee is required for all adoptions, and we offer a return policy on all our pets. If you would like more information about Merlin the Wizard, call (218) 576-8534; email petsitter99@yahoo.com; or visit warmfuzzies.petfinder.com.

To adopt a cat or dog elsewhere in the Northland, call:

• Chequamegon Humane Association, Ashland, (715) 682-9744, CHAadopt.org

• Contented Critters Shelter, Makinen, (218) 638-2153, contentedcritters.org

• Friends of Animals of Carlton County, (218) 879-1655, foaonline.org

• Helping PAWS Pet Rescue, Inc., (715) 373-2222, ourhelpingpaws.com

• Humane Society of Douglas County, Superior, (715) 398-6784, hsdcpets.com

• Lake County Humane Society and Animal Shelter, Two Harbors, (218) 834-5806

• Mesabi Humane Society, Virginia, (218) 741-7425, mesabihumane.org

• Northern Lights Animal Rescue, (218) 729-1485, petfinder.org/shelters/MN22.html

• Oreo's Kitty Sanctuary, (218) 591-7200, oreosadoptions@yahoo.com

• Precious Paws Humane Society of Chisholm, (218) 254-3300, preciouspaws2011@hotmail.com or pphsc.com

• Range Regional Rescue in Hibbing, (218) 262-1900

• Retrieve a Golden of Minnesota Inc. (RAGOM), (952) 946-8070 or visit ragom.org

• Star of the North Humane Society, Itasca County, (218) 245-3732, starnorth.org