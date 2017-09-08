YourSports
Chihuahuas named Central Little League Minors champs
Chihuahua team members are: (front row, from left) Brayden Miller, Haley Kovach-Hubert, Braeden Malkovich and Kendra Hubert; (middle row, from left) Adam McGrew, Henry Wizik, Vinny Udd, Sam Allen, Warren Williams and Emmet Christensen; and (back row, from left) coaches Dusty Hubert, Jeff Allen and Ben Wizik. Not pictured is Cannon Peak.
Pickleball social held in August
Duluth Area Pickleball Association hosted a pickleball social at Arrowhead Tennis Center on Aug. 17. Players from Ely, Grand Marais, Virginia and Eveleth were invited to meet and greet Duluth pickleball players for four hours of challenging and fun games.