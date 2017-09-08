Make a Difference

• Memorial Blood Centers will offer the following blood drives across the Northland. Call (888) GIVE-BLD (448-3253) or go to mbc.org for eligibility guidelines and to schedule an appointment.

Monday: 8-11 a.m., Cirrus Aircraft, 4515 Taylor circle, Duluth.

Monday: 1:30-4:30 p.m., Duluth International Airport, 4701 Grinden Drive, Duluth.

Tuesday: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., loll Designs, 5912 Waseca St., Duluth.

Tuesday: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Boswell Energy Center, 1210 N.W. third St., Cohasset.

Wednesday: Noon to 3 p.m., Edgewood Vista, 4195 Westberg Road, Hermantown.

Wednesday: 1-7 p.m., Lake Superior Hall 149, 513 Niagara Court, Duluth. Sponsored by University of Minnesota Housing and Residence Life.

Wednesday: 1:30-5 p.m., Community Memorial Hospital, 512 Skyline Blvd., Cloquet.

Thursday: 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., St. Luke's hospital, 915 E. First St., Duluth.

Thursday: 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., UnitedHealthcare, 4316 Rice Lake Road, Duluth.

Thursday: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Halvor Lines, 217 Grand Ave., Superior.

Friday: 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 315 S. W. 21st St., Grand Rapids.

Friday: 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Mesabi East High School, 601 N. First St. W., Aurora.

• Life House in Duluth is hosting its "Clean out Your Couch" fundraising event and asks community members to look under couch cushions, in car seats and pockets, at the bottom of purses — any where you might keep spare change — and donate it from 7-9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12, at 102 W. First St., Duluth. Staff and friends of Life House will be outside collecting donations; the loading zone will be available for vehicles to pull over and make a contribution. Donations can also be made at lifehouseduluth.org or checks can be mailed to: Life House, 102 W. First St., Duluth, MN 55802.

• Minnesota Veterans for Progress will host a spaghetti dinner fundraiser for the University of Minnesota Duluth Commander David R. Wheat Higher Education Returns Opportunities Scholarship fund from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14, in Grandma's Sports Garden, 425 Lake Ave. S., Duluth.

Tickets are $15 per person and available at the door or at UMD, 315 Kirby Plaza, between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through thursday. The event also includes a silent and live auction, as well as Commemorative Challenge Coins for sale for $10 each.

• Benedictine Health Center Auxiliary will offer a White Elephant Sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15, in the lobby at 935 Kenwood Ave., Duluth. The sale features quality items priced from $5 and up, and gently used furniture for sale in the garage. Proceeds are used for services and building needs.

• Duluth Library Foundation's sixth annual Learning & Libations fundraiser is from 6-9:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, at the Duluth Public Library, 520 W. Superior St. Tickets are $65 per person and proceeds support the library's goal of helping preschoolers become prepared to succeed in kindergarten — and beyond.

The event includes food and beverages, silent auction, jewelry raffle and eight different learning sessions (guests choose two to attend). Guests can also bid on the right to have their name as a character in a Brian Freeman novel. Register at duluthlibraryfoundation.org or call (218) 730-4262. Class selections fill up fast; last-minute attendees can register the evening of the event, but options may be fewer.

DONATIONS APPRECIATED

• Operation: Diapers for Hope is collecting diapers through Wednesday, Sept. 13. The diapers will be brought to Texas residents who were in the path of hurricane Harvey. Diapers for both adults and babies are needed. Donations can be dropped off at Meds1 Ambulance, 1328 N.W. Fifth St., Grand Rapids; Hibbing Fire Department, 2030 Brooklyn Drive; Virginia Fire Department, 115 N. Fourth Ave. W.; Range Regional Airport and Life Link III, 11038 Minnesota 37, Hibbing; Duluth Fire Department, Headquarters Station 1, 602 W. Second St.; and Superior Fire Department, 3326 Tower Ave.

• Registration is still open for the Head of the Lakes United Way Chili Cook-off, which will be held from 5-7 p.m. Sept. 21 in the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center in Duluth. Registration deadline is Friday, Sept. 15. Go to hlunitedway.org for more information.

• Superior Choice Credit Union is collecting household cleaning products, personal hygiene supplies and more for area emergency housing shelters through Sept. 29. Donations can be dropped off at the following branches: Tower Avenue, Shoreline, Denfeld, Hermantown, Ashland and Mellen. Supplies from the Tower Avenue and Shoreline branches will be distributed to Harbor House Crisis Shelters in Superior; supplies from the Denfeld and Hermantown branches will be distributed to CHUM Emergency Shelter and Housing Services; and supplies from Ashland and Mellen branches will be distributed to the New Day Shelter in Ashland. Donation boxes and wish lists are available at each branch and at superiorchoice.com/blog.

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES

• The following are volunteer opportunities supported by Head of the Lakes United Way Volunteer Center. Visit volunteerduluth.org to view opportunities from all affiliates.

YWCA fence project: Assist staff at the Early childhood Center in removing old chain-link fence and replacing it with a cedar privacy fence from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. or 1-5 p.m. Sept. 30. Contact Melissa Hellerud-Storie at (218) 722-7425 or melissa@ywcaduluth.org.

Salvation Army gift booth assistant: Assist with the workings of the gift wrap booth at the Miller Hill Mall during the holiday season. Contact Jill Buchholz at (218) 722-7934 or jill_buchholz@usc.salvationarmy.org.

Adopt-a-Beach: Participate in the International Coastal Cleanup by removing debris and recording findings. Contact Jillian Edwards at (616) 850-0745 or jedwards@greatlakes.org.

Mentor Duluth screener: Meets and interview potential mentor to determine if they can continue in the match process. Contact Jess Johnson at (218) 722-4745 or jjohnson@duluthymca.org for requirements and benefits.

YMCA Out of School Time academic mentors: Work with students in one of the Out of School Time program sites. Volunteers can serve as academic mentors or as a support person for the program working with multiple students on academics and engagement in program activities and clubs. Students are in grades K-8. Minimum age to volunteer is 18. Time commitment is 10 weeks, one day per week, from 2-5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Contact Gina Miller at (218) 722-4745, ext. 159, or gmiller@duluthymca.org.

Musician needed: The ALS Association seeks a volunteer musician for the A Time to Remember event from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19. Previous musicians have played piano, guitar, and harp but we are open to other instruments. Contact Laura Winterstein at (888) 672-0484 or volunteercoordinator@alsmn.org

Household helper: The ALS Association seeks a volunteer to help a 65-year-old Duluth woman with ALS with household chores. Commitment is 2-3 hours per week and duties include light cleaning, laundry, changing sheets and cooking meals. A nonsmoking volunteer has been requested. Contact Laura Winterstein at (888) 672-0484 or volunteercoordinator@alsmn.org.