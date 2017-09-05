Pets of the Week for Sept. 5, 2017

An adoption fee is required for all adoptions, and we offer a return policy on all our pets. If you would like more information about Blackie, call (218) 254-3300, go to pphsc.com, e-mail preciouspaws2011@hotmail.com or look on Facebook at facebook.com/ppaws2.

BUFFY and LEVI are white domestic medium-hairs who are 5 years old and available for adoption through Animal Allies. They came to us from a previous home and are now looking for their new loving home. Buffy is a curious guy who loves to keep an eye on everyone, especially Levi. Levi is a handsome boy who absolutely adores his brother Buffy. For this reason, they need to find a loving home that can take both of them. They love lounging around on comfy blankets and hanging out in cardboard box forts. They can be a little shy at first, but with time to adjust these guys become playful and loving.

An adoption fee is required for all adoptions. Animal Allies uses the "Meet your Match" adoption program designed by the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. The program evaluates an animal's behavior and interests and matches them to an adopter's preferences so you take home a pet you really click with. Call (218) 722-5341 or visit animalallies.net for more information.

To adopt a cat or dog elsewhere in the Northland, call:

• Chequamegon Humane Association, Ashland, (715) 682-9744, CHAadopt.org

• Contented Critters Shelter, Makinen, (218) 638-2153, contentedcritters.org

• Friends of Animals of Carlton County, (218) 879-1655, foaonline.org

• Helping PAWS Pet Rescue, Inc., (715) 373-2222, ourhelpingpaws.com

• Humane Society of Douglas County, Superior, (715) 398-6784, hsdcpets.com

• Lake County Humane Society and Animal Shelter, Two Harbors, (218) 834-5806

• Mesabi Humane Society, Virginia, (218) 741-7425, mesabihumane.org

• Northern Lights Animal Rescue, (218) 729-1485, petfinder.org/shelters/MN22.html

• Oreo's Kitty Sanctuary, (218) 591-7200, oreosadoptions@yahoo.com

• Range Regional Rescue in Hibbing, (218) 262-1900

• Retrieve a Golden of Minnesota Inc. (RAGOM), (952) 946-8070 or visit ragom.org

• Star of the North Humane Society, Itasca County, (218) 245-3732, starnorth.org

• Warm Fuzzies Animal Rescue Inc., Petsitter99@yahoo.com, (218) 576-8534, warmfuzzies.petfinder.com