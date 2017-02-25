Pets of the Week

An adoption fee is required for all adoptions. Animal Allies uses the "Meet your Match" adoption program designed by the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. The program evaluates an animal's behavior and interests and matches them to an adopter's preferences so you take home a pet you really click with. Call (218) 722-5341 or visit animalallies.net for more information.

SAMMY is available for adoption through Precious Paws Humane Society, 101 First Ave. SW in Chisholm. He's looking for someone who understands what it's like to be shy. This gentle kitty needs someone who'll take the time to earn his trust so that he can become the cat he's meant to be. He also wants you to know that he loves belly rubs.

An adoption fee is required for all adoptions. All adoptions require an approved reference. If you are interested in Sammy, call (218) 254-3300 or email preciouspaws2011@hotmail.com for more information.

To adopt a cat or dog elsewhere in the Northland, call:

• Chequamegon Humane Association, Ashland, (715) 682-9744, CHAadopt.org

• Contented Critters Shelter, Makinen, (218) 638-2153, contentedcritters.org

• Friends of Animals of Carlton County, (218) 879-1655, foaonline.org

• Humane Society of Douglas County, Superior, (715) 398-6784, hsdcpets.com

• Lake County Humane Society and Animal Shelter, Two Harbors, (218) 834-5806

• Mesabi Humane Society, Virginia, (218) 741-7425, mesabihumane.org

• Northern Lights Animal Rescue, (218) 729-1485, petfinder.org/shelters/MN22.html

• Oreo's Kitty Sanctuary, (218) 591-7200, oreosadoptions@yahoo.com

• Range Regional Rescue in Hibbing, (218) 262-1900

• Star of the North Humane Society, Itasca County, (218) 245-3732, starnorth.org

• Warm Fuzzies Animal Rescue Inc., Petsitter99//warmfuzzies.petfinder.com