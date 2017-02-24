Seniors showered with Valentine's love
This Valentine's Day, senior citizens at Keystone Bluffs Assisted Living in Duluth were showered with extra-special deliveries from MTS Minnesota Connections Academy. The school group visited with residents and gifted them handmade Valentine's Day cards as part of their inaugural Creating Winter Cheer and Valentine's Day Cards event.
The MCA group was combined of eighth grader Madeline Walczynski and her father Mark Walczynski — both of Duluth; alumna and University of Minnesota Duluth student Anna Bastyr and her college friends; and an MCA Duluth-based teacher Taylor Shaw.
MCA is an online K-12 public school program that students across the state attend from home. Keystone Bluffs was one of four sites where senior citizens received cards from students and their families.