Pets of the Week

An adoption fee is required for all adoptions. Animal Allies uses the "Meet your Match" adoption program designed by the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. The program evaluates an animal's behavior and interests and matches them to an adopter's preferences so you take home a pet you really click with. Call (218) 722-5341 or visit animalallies.net for more information.

ODETTE is a 10-year-old female domestic shorthair tabby cat available for adoption through Friends of Animals of Carlton County. Odette has beautiful green eyes and grey fur with some white color on her face. She has lots of energy and spunk and plays well with humans. She's an easy-going girl who loves people.

An adoption fee is required for all adoptions. Call (218) 879-1655 or go to foaonline.org for more information.

To adopt a cat or dog elsewhere in the Northland, call:

• Chequamegon Humane Association, Ashland, (715) 682-9744, CHAadopt.org

• Contented Critters Shelter, Makinen, (218) 638-2153, contentedcritters.org

• Humane Society of Douglas County, Superior, (715) 398-6784, hsdcpets.com

• Lake County Humane Society and Animal Shelter, Two Harbors, (218) 834-5806

• Mesabi Humane Society, Virginia, (218) 741-7425, mesabihumane.org

• Northern Lights Animal Rescue, (218) 729-1485, petfinder.org/shelters/MN22.html

• Oreo's Kitty Sanctuary, (218) 591-7200, oreosadoptions@yahoo.com

• Precious Paws Humane Society of Chisholm, (218) 254-3300, preciouspaws2011@hotmail.comor pphsc.com

• Range Regional Rescue in Hibbing, (218) 262-1900

• Star of the North Humane Society, Itasca County, (218) 245-3732, starnorth.org

• Warm Fuzzies Animal Rescue Inc., Petsitter99//warmfuzzies.petfinder.com