YourSports

Duluth skaters spin for medals in home competition

Duluth Figure Skating Club earned multiple first places during their 37th annual Northland Figure Skating Competition in January at the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center and Amsoil Arena in Duluth.

Champion skaters and their winning contests included Alison Shaw, beginner free skate; Jessica Martinelli, intermediate short program; Madeline Manion, preliminary spins event; Noa Kanamaru, LTS basic five elements; Marissa Jensen, intermediate spins; Peytra Cooke, team compulsory; Jazmine Bonneville, juvenile compulsory group A; Hailey Chavers, intermediate free skate; Gabby Seyfer, pre-juvenile well-balanced free skate and pre-juvenile compulsory; Kiara Anderson, free skate pre-juvenile test-track; Aaliyah Paxton, artistic; Gretchen Schauer, free skate pre-preliminary test-track D; and Aviana Skytta, pre-juvenile spin routine.

In addition to their champion performances, several of the first-place skaters earned additional top three medals. Shaw nabbed second place in beginner compulsory and beginner team compulsory. Manion earned second in preliminary well-balanced free skate and Chavers was third in intermediate compulsory. Bonneville was runner-up in well-balanced IJS freestyle skate and juvenile free skate. Anderson spun into third place in juvenile spins and Skytta qualified for second in pre-juvenile free skate.

Second-place medalists included Elizabeth Dover in the preliminary spins and preliminary test-track free skate; Sage Sorenson in the pre-preliminary group compulsory; Alexis Langenbacher in the novice free skate; Gus Schauer in the preliminary compulsory; Aili Arnovich in the novice ladies IJS freeskate and Maria Oppelt in the beginner team compulsory. Kelly Lorenz and Natalie Warren both stuck second places in junior test-track and pre-preliminary well-balanced free skate, respectively.

Other top-three Duluth performers included Olivia Martalock, who earned third-place medals in the pre-preliminary free skate and compulsory contests, and Olivia Martalock, who placed third in the pre-preliminary free skate and compulsory contests. Madelynn Brown brought home three runner-up medals from the preliminary well-balanced free skate, compulsory preliminary and pre-preliminary team compulsory contests.

Erica McDonald earned both third and second in the pre-preliminary compulsory and pre-preliminary team compulsory events, respectively. Third-place medals also went to Gabrielle Ferguson in the beginner free skate and Carley Tausk in the intermediate compulsory. Tausk also finished runner-up in the intermediate free skate.

Duluth skiers host cross-continental race

More than 200 alpine skiers from across the U.S. and Canada raced down Spirit Mountain during the Atmore Memorial Slalom Races last month as part of the Mid-American Alpine Ski Series. Team Duluth Ski members who participated in the event included Thomas Borash, Tyler Winberg and Austin Danelski of Hermantown; Will Hanson, Thomas Heren and Avery Plude of Duluth; Will Lamb of Lutsen; and Wyatt O'Bey of Ashland.