YourSports

    By News Tribune on Feb 17, 2017 at 11:56 p.m.
    Two basketball players battle on the court during the Minnesota Special Olympics Area III tournament in Lincoln Park Middle School in Duluth.1 / 7
    Duluth Figure Skating Club members who competed in the Northland Figure Skating Competition included (front row, from left) Jazmine Bonneville, Gabrielle Seyfer, Gwenyth Moe, Julia Knutson, Jessica Martinelli, Maya Morrissey and Kiara Anderson; and (back row, from left) Brooke Lood, Kristopher Kautz, Stephanie Ferguson, Anissa Lane, Aili Arnovich, Emma Kupferschmidt, Ava Skytta and Gabriella Lott.2 / 7
    A Minnesota athlete completes a bench-press during a power-lifting contest at the Minnesota Special Olympics Area III tournament in Lincoln Park Middle School in Duluth.3 / 7
    Team Duluth Development Team prepares for the national anthem and flag presentation at the opening ceremony of the Atmore Memorial Slalom Races at Spirit Mountain in January.4 / 7
    Team Duluth Ski members hang out between races during the Atmore Memorial Slalom Races at Spirit Mountain. The athletes are (from left) Will Hanson, Thomas Borash, Ryan Johnston and Will Heren.5 / 7
    Duluth Figure Skating Club participants were: (front) Nora Kachinske, Elizabeth Scudamore, Della Seyfer, Madeline Manion, Alison Shaw, Margot Seyfer; (middle) Natalie Warren, Elizabeth Dover, Annika Wick, Fiona Wade, Erica MacDonald, Maria Oppelt, Gracie Schlitz, Peytra Cooke, Ava Wick, Gus Schauer; and (back) Emma Hoffman, Daisy Thralow, Allison Kircher, Karyn Wallace, Maddie Brown, Sage Sorenson, Cecelia Ferguson, Sophie Galchus, Theresa Schauer, Gabrielle Ferguson, Gretchen Schauer, Olivia Martalock.6 / 7
    An athlete gives his best strokes during an aquatics competition at the Minnesota Special Olympics Area III tournament last month.7 / 7

    Haunted Shack makes Special Olympics tournament come true

    More than 150 athletes from across the state competed in yet another Minnesota Special Olympics Area III tournament last month thanks in-part to funding from Pat Stojevich's Duluth nonprofit Haunted Shack. Stojevich, also the coordinator and director for the Special Olympics trifecta, paid for the tournament in-full with proceeds from his annual Halloween attraction and also contributed a total of $14,000 to local competing teams. Tournament athletes competed in three events in Lincoln Park Middle School: aquatics, power-lifting and basketball.

    Duluth skaters spin for medals in home competition

    Duluth Figure Skating Club earned multiple first places during their 37th annual Northland Figure Skating Competition in January at the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center and Amsoil Arena in Duluth.

    Champion skaters and their winning contests included Alison Shaw, beginner free skate; Jessica Martinelli, intermediate short program; Madeline Manion, preliminary spins event; Noa Kanamaru, LTS basic five elements; Marissa Jensen, intermediate spins; Peytra Cooke, team compulsory; Jazmine Bonneville, juvenile compulsory group A; Hailey Chavers, intermediate free skate; Gabby Seyfer, pre-juvenile well-balanced free skate and pre-juvenile compulsory; Kiara Anderson, free skate pre-juvenile test-track; Aaliyah Paxton, artistic; Gretchen Schauer, free skate pre-preliminary test-track D; and Aviana Skytta, pre-juvenile spin routine.

    In addition to their champion performances, several of the first-place skaters earned additional top three medals. Shaw nabbed second place in beginner compulsory and beginner team compulsory. Manion earned second in preliminary well-balanced free skate and Chavers was third in intermediate compulsory. Bonneville was runner-up in well-balanced IJS freestyle skate and juvenile free skate. Anderson spun into third place in juvenile spins and Skytta qualified for second in pre-juvenile free skate.

    Second-place medalists included Elizabeth Dover in the preliminary spins and preliminary test-track free skate; Sage Sorenson in the pre-preliminary group compulsory; Alexis Langenbacher in the novice free skate; Gus Schauer in the preliminary compulsory; Aili Arnovich in the novice ladies IJS freeskate and Maria Oppelt in the beginner team compulsory. Kelly Lorenz and Natalie Warren both stuck second places in junior test-track and pre-preliminary well-balanced free skate, respectively.

    Other top-three Duluth performers included Olivia Martalock, who earned third-place medals in the pre-preliminary free skate and compulsory contests, and Olivia Martalock, who placed third in the pre-preliminary free skate and compulsory contests. Madelynn Brown brought home three runner-up medals from the preliminary well-balanced free skate, compulsory preliminary and pre-preliminary team compulsory contests.

    Erica McDonald earned both third and second in the pre-preliminary compulsory and pre-preliminary team compulsory events, respectively. Third-place medals also went to Gabrielle Ferguson in the beginner free skate and Carley Tausk in the intermediate compulsory. Tausk also finished runner-up in the intermediate free skate.

    Duluth skiers host cross-continental race

    More than 200 alpine skiers from across the U.S. and Canada raced down Spirit Mountain during the Atmore Memorial Slalom Races last month as part of the Mid-American Alpine Ski Series. Team Duluth Ski members who participated in the event included Thomas Borash, Tyler Winberg and Austin Danelski of Hermantown; Will Hanson, Thomas Heren and Avery Plude of Duluth; Will Lamb of Lutsen; and Wyatt O'Bey of Ashland.

