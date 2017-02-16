Make a Difference

Monday: 3-6:30 p.m., Elim Lutheran Church, 2077 County Road 6, Barnum.

Tuesday: 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Allete and LHB, 30 W. Superior St., Duluth.

Tuesday: 8 a.m. to noon, Wells Fargo and Holiday Center, 230 W. Superior St., Duluth.

Tuesday: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Cook Community Hospital, 10 S.E. Fifth St.

Wednesday: 1:30-4:30 p.m., Minnesota Power, 3215 Arrowhead Road, Duluth.

Wednesday: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., Essentia Health East, 407 E. Third St., Duluth.

Wednesday: 8:30-11 a.m., 131 W. First St., Duluth.

Wednesday: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Rainy Lake Medical Center, 1400 Highway 71, International Falls.

Thursday: 2-5 p.m., Bigfork Valley Hospital, 258 Pine Tree Drive.

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Upward Bound, College of St. Scholastica, 1200 Kenwood Ave., Duluth.

• Students from St. Michael's Lakeside School and St. James Catholic School are selling $5 raffle tickets to raise money for their schools through Sunday. Raffle sponsor Catholic United Financial will give 100 percent of raffle proceeds to the schools for tuition assistance, technology advancements, field trips and special guest speakers. Raffle prizes include a 2017 Jeep Compass, vacation packages and more. The drawing will be held March 9 at Catholic United Financial's Home Office in St. Paul. Buy a raffle by contacting a student or by calling St. James Catholic School at (218) 624-1511 and St. Michael's at (218) 525-1931. Raffle details area at facebook.com/catholicschoolraffle.

• Save the Kids is holding a public meeting to discuss racial justice initiatives from 7-8 p.m. Tuesday in Superior Public Library's classroom, 1530 Tower Ave. Save the Kids works to overcome the school-to-prison pipeline.

• University of Minnesota Duluth's cheerleading squad is hosting a fundraiser from 5-9 p.m. Wednesday at Buffalo Wild Wings, 1307 Miller Trunk Highway in Duluth. During the event, customers can tell servers they're there for the fundraiser, and 10 percent of their bills will go towards the cheer team. The fundraiser applies to both dine-in and carry-out orders.

• Star of the North Humane Society's spaghetti dinner fundraiser is from noon to 7 p.m. Wednesday in Grand Rapids Eagles, 1776 Highway 169 S. The dinner will also include a bake sale, silent auction and raffle. Tickets are $8; children 3 and under eat free.

For questions, call (218) 245-3732 or visit starnorth.org.

• Choice unlimited is hosting A Royal Affair Masquerade Ball from 7-11 p.m. Thursday in Greysolon Ballroom, 231 E. Superior St., Duluth. Doors open 6:30 p.m. Event includes dancing, live music, a photo booth, food, drinks and mystery. Dress code is formal attire, crowns and masks. Tickets are $30 in advance by calling (218) 724-5869 and $35 at the door. Proceeds benefit Choice, unlimited's ARTS Program, which provides creative outlets and platforms for self-growth to individuals with disabilities and those experiencing barriers to employment and community inclusion.

• Beta Lambda Psi of University of Minnesota Duluth is hosting the OP Bar Bean Bag Tournament from 6:30 p.m. to midnight Thursday at The Other Place Bar and Grill, 3930 E. Calvary Road in Duluth. Along with a bean bag toss tournament, there will be a pizza buffet. Tournament winner will get $50. Admission is $10 and includes food and entry into the tournament. Proceeds benefit the sorority.

• Esko's 23rd Veteran's 10-mile benefit hike, the Nearly Naked Ruck March, is Saturday along Duluth's Lakewalk. Proceeds benefit 23rd Veteran, a nonprofit organization that works to empower veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder to lead successful lives.

March participants will wear nothing but boots, hats, gloves, long underwear and backpacks holding one pound for every $10 raised. Participants who sign up as businesses, sports teams or clubs can distribute the weight among participants.

Registration: $45 and includes a T-shirt, beanie hat, challenge coin, hot chocolate and coffee. Warming stations with fires will be en route. March information and signup is at 23rdveteran.org. Contact Mike Waldron at mike.waldron@23rdveteran.org or (218) 355-8364 for information.

• Ignite Studio's Zumba fundraiser for Bottom Dollars is from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at the studio, 207 W. Superior St. in Duluth. Participants can take the class in return for a $10 donation at the door. Proceeds benefit people with disabilities advocating for equal pay and equal work through the Bottom Dollars documentary screening in March at the Zeitgeist.

• Douglas County Beef Improvement Association is holding its annual spaghetti dinner and silent auction from 4-7 p.m. Saturday at Northwestern High School, 4751 S. County Road F in Maple. The fundraiser for 4-H and FFA youth livestock projects will feature door prizes, meat raffles, cash giveaways, a silent auction from 4-6:30 p.m. and a spaghetti dinner from 4-7 p.m. There will also be a nonperishable food drive for the local food shelf. A $5 admission donation is encouraged for adults, while children 5-and-under are free.

• Duluth Figure Skating Club's Winter One Miler noncompetitive skate is from 2-4 p.m. Sunday at Mars Lakeview Arena, 1201 Rice Lake Road in Duluth. Skaters of all ages and skill levels are invited to skate 15 laps around the rink to compete one mile. Participants must bring their own hockey or figure skates as rentals are not available on site. The event will also feature prizes, raffles, T-shirts for purchase and participation medals. Tickets are $15 in advance following a link from their Facebook event, "Winter 1 Miler," and $20 at the door. Proceeds benefit DFSC skaters.

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES

• Volunteer conductors are needed by North Shore Scenic Railroad to work the Lakefront Line between downtown Duluth and Two Harbors. Conductors help NSSR train crews, greet passengers, direct train movements and manage passenger safety.

Job training begins at 6 p.m. March 1 at the Depot, 425 W. Michigan St., Duluth, and continues every Wednesday at that time until April 12. Conductors will learn locomotive operation, general operations, signals, conductor training, radio etiquette and other engineer skills. Volunteer conductors must also pass the General Code of Operation Rules exam and a pre-employment drug-screening. Volunteers must also be 18 or older and have a valid identification. Visit duluthtrains.com for more information or call (218) 722-1273 or (800) 423-1273.

• The following are volunteer opportunities supported by Head of the Lakes United Way Volunteer Center. Visit volunteerduluth.org to view opportunities from all affiliates.

Duluth YMCA seeks volunteers to help run its Fun Days, engaging kids ages 5-11 in activities such as gym games, outdoor activities, swimming, and arts and crafts. Volunteers for Fun Days are needed from 9 a.m. to noon Monday. The minimum age to volunteer is 16.