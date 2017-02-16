Mentor Duluth

Darrius likes to play with his Ninja Turtle toys and other action figures. He loves to be active and wants to play outside and try new things. He likes playing cops and robbers with his friends at school.

Darrius feels like he has a long time before he gets older, but when he does, he'd like to be a police officer or a firefighter. If he could go anywhere or do anything, he'd go to the mall when it was closed and play with all the toys.

Darrius and his mom are looking for an active male mentor who will do with him in the community. Darrius would like his mentor to be a nice and fun person.

To mentor Darrius, contact Emily Johnson at (218) 725-7706 or email ejohnson

• YMCA, (218) 722-4745, ext. 120

• Boys & Girls Club of Duluth, (218) 725-7706, ext. 518

• Neighborhood Youth Services, (218) 723-3523

• Valley Youth Centers, (218) 721-2334

• YWCA of Duluth, (218) 722-7425, ext. 108

• Proctor Area Community Center, (218) 628-6294

• Mentor Superior, (218) 393-9160