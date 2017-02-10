Pets of the Week

Zoe is a smart, gentle cat who is mellow and friendly and hopes to find a low-key human to call his own. Like her companion, Phoebe is mellow and desires a calm place to call home. She is friendly and sweet and enjoys having her head scratched.

An adoption fee is required for all adoptions. Animal Allies uses the "Meet your Match" adoption program designed by the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. The program evaluates an animal's behavior and interests and matches them to an adopter's preferences so you take home a pet you really click with. Call (218) 722-5341 or visit animalallies.net for more information.

KARAN is a 1-year-old female Calico cat available for adoption through the Humane Society of Douglas County. She's young and sassy and loves to rub up against you and love on you but doesn't normally like to be held. Karan loves to stalk, bounce and play with toys and has lots of personality.

An adoption fee is required for all adoptions. Call (715) 398-6784 or go to hsdcpets.com for more information.

