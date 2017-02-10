YourSports

Search
    By News Tribune Today at 3:07 p.m.
    Mirage U15A were champions of the Stillwater (Minn.) Tournament of Roses after toppling Cottage Grove (Minn.) 6-1. Team members are: (front row, from left) Alyssa Watkins, Sydney Skorich, Kaydee High, Megan Madill, Michaela Phinney, Aurora Opsahl and Elle Anick; and (middle row, from left) Catrina Martin, Vivi Helquist, Amarah Butkiewicz-Hartley, Bailey Stokke and Kennedy Lucia; and (back row, from left) assistant coach Sean Hartley, Braelyn Sathers, Hannah Kauppinen and head coach Brittney Dunkel.1 / 7
    Mirage U10 White won the Heartbreaker Tournament in St. Paul. Team members are: (front row, from left) Natalie Ladean, Avery Valure, Ally Radosevich, Addison Hieb, Ella Rothe and Sammi Shelton; and (back row, from left) Lizzy Harell, Paxtyn Misiewicz, Sydney Adamski, Morgan La Valley, Hailey Laspi, Gabby Belrose and Jane Eckstrom. Not pictured are coaches Tim Rothe, Brandon Hieb and Dave Eckstrom.2 / 7
    Mirage U10 Blue won the Breezy Point (Minn.) Ice Fest Hockey Tournament in January. Holding the tournament trophy are teammates: (front row) Lindsey Ewer; (middle row, from left) Alison Andrews, Hannah Hyjek, Abbi Adamec, Kalee Sinnott, Avery Milbridge and Gianna Schinigoi; and (back row, from left) Madisen Skorseth, Lauren Madill, Katie Sandelin, Karlee Gilbertson, Riah Ward and Hailey Aagenes. Not pictured are coaches Jay Milbridge, Paul Sinnott and Bert Ewer.3 / 7
    Players from Duluth Denfeld High School’s girl’s basketball team and Salvation Army’s Rookie Basketball Association pose for a photo after a special practice together in January. 4 / 7
    The boys 5-and-under division winners at the Ski Hut One and Done alpine race at Chester Bowl were: Thomas Sharpe (middle), first place; Wolfgang Halenbeck (left), second place; and Iwen Zenon, third place. This was Sharpe’s fourth consecutive win for the 2017 season.5 / 7
    University of Minnesota Duluth’s men’s basketball team leads youth ballers from Salvation Army’s Rookie Basketball Association in a huddle cheer during a special practice in January. 6 / 7
    Players from Salvation Army’s Rookie Basketball Association take a group photo with Lakeview Christian Academy’s boys basketball team after a special practice together earlier this month.7 / 7

    Mirage teams on a roll

    The Mirage trophy cabinet gained several pounds throughout the past month as three of the Proctor-Hermantown youth hockey teams brought home championship trophies.

    Mirage U10 White won the January Heartbreaker Tournament in St. Paul after defeating Pine City 9-2.

    Toward the end of January, Mirage U10 Blue took down Blaine/Spring Lake Park (Minn.) 2-0 for the title at Breezy Point (Minn.) Ice Fest Hockey Tournament.

    Mirage U15A hold the most recent championship of the three teams, having won the February Stillwater (Minn.) Tournament of Roses after toppling Cottage Grove 6-1.

    Special connections: Rookie ballers learning from their elders

    Youth ballers from Salvation Army's Rookie Basketball Association have been getting to know their elders in the local basketball community this winter. Throughout January, RBA shared practices with the men's and women's teams from University of Minnesota Duluth as well the Duluth Denfeld varsity girls basketball team.

    Last week, they dribbled with Lakeview Christian Academy's boys basketball team during an after-school practice. All but two of the varsity team's 15 members are RBA alumni.

    RBA is an area-wide entry-level basketball program for boys and girls kindergarten through 12th grade. The association involves 50 volunteer coaches fielding about 30 teams.

    Four area skiers remain undefeated

    Youth skiers Thomas Sharpe, Harper Tomaich, Raina Thomas and Abby Myers are riding an undefeated streak for the 2017 alpine-ski racing season at Chester Bowl ski hill in Duluth. They each earned their fourth consecutive win during Ski Hut's One and Done earlier this month. Both Sharpe and Raina currently have perfect scores: 10 points for all four races this year. There are two more races this season.

    During One and Done, the boy and girl winners, respectively, for each age division were: Sharpe and Tomaich, 5-and-under; Sawyer Morrow and Evelyn Lammi, ages 6-7; Eddie Francis and Thomas ages 8-9; Aaron Bachelder and Myers ages 10-11; Sam Francis and Abigail Kujawa, ages 12-13; Colton Magnuson, boys snowboard 7-and-under; and Michael Panula, Jr., and Alex Balthazar, snowboard 8-and-older.

