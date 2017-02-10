YourSports

Mirage U10 White won the January Heartbreaker Tournament in St. Paul after defeating Pine City 9-2.

Toward the end of January, Mirage U10 Blue took down Blaine/Spring Lake Park (Minn.) 2-0 for the title at Breezy Point (Minn.) Ice Fest Hockey Tournament.

Mirage U15A hold the most recent championship of the three teams, having won the February Stillwater (Minn.) Tournament of Roses after toppling Cottage Grove 6-1.

Special connections: Rookie ballers learning from their elders

Youth ballers from Salvation Army's Rookie Basketball Association have been getting to know their elders in the local basketball community this winter. Throughout January, RBA shared practices with the men's and women's teams from University of Minnesota Duluth as well the Duluth Denfeld varsity girls basketball team.

Last week, they dribbled with Lakeview Christian Academy's boys basketball team during an after-school practice. All but two of the varsity team's 15 members are RBA alumni.

RBA is an area-wide entry-level basketball program for boys and girls kindergarten through 12th grade. The association involves 50 volunteer coaches fielding about 30 teams.

Four area skiers remain undefeated

Youth skiers Thomas Sharpe, Harper Tomaich, Raina Thomas and Abby Myers are riding an undefeated streak for the 2017 alpine-ski racing season at Chester Bowl ski hill in Duluth. They each earned their fourth consecutive win during Ski Hut's One and Done earlier this month. Both Sharpe and Raina currently have perfect scores: 10 points for all four races this year. There are two more races this season.

During One and Done, the boy and girl winners, respectively, for each age division were: Sharpe and Tomaich, 5-and-under; Sawyer Morrow and Evelyn Lammi, ages 6-7; Eddie Francis and Thomas ages 8-9; Aaron Bachelder and Myers ages 10-11; Sam Francis and Abigail Kujawa, ages 12-13; Colton Magnuson, boys snowboard 7-and-under; and Michael Panula, Jr., and Alex Balthazar, snowboard 8-and-older.