Lake Country Power seeks student for Washington D.C. tour

Lake Country Power will sponsor one high school upperclassman within its service area to attend the Rural Electric Youth Tour from June 10-15 in Washington D.C. During the tour, Lake Country's youth representative will join 1,700 other students from throughout the country to meet with representatives of Congress and discuss government processes, current issues, electric cooperatives and American history. Minnesotan students will also travel with chaperones to explore the capital city's main attractions.