Make a Difference

Today: 8-11 a.m., Minnesota Air National Guard 148th Fighter Wing, 4630 Mustang Drive, Duluth.

Monday: 7:30-11:30 a.m., South Ridge School, 8162 Swan Lake Road, Saginaw.

Monday: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., University of Wisconsin-Superior, intersection at Belknap Street and Catlin Avenue, Superior.

Tuesday: 1:30-4:30 p.m., Duluth International Airport, 4701 Grinden Drive, Duluth.

Tuesday: 9-1 p.m., St. Louis County, 307 S. First St., Virginia.

Wednesday: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Hinckley Finlayson High School, 201 Main St., Hinckley.

Wednesday: 9 a.m. to noon, Essentia Health-Business Services Center, 4614 Mike Colalillo Drive, Duluth.

Wednesday: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Evangelical Lutheran Church, 28 Acadia Road, Babbitt.

Thursday: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Duluth Miller Hill businesses, 1740 Mall Drive, Duluth.

Thursday: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Vermilion Community College, 1900 E. Camp St., Ely.

Thursday: 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Cromwell-Wright High School, 5624 Highway 210, Cromwell.

Friday: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Ely-Bloomenson Community Hospital, 328 W. Conan St., Ely.

• The annual Valentine Ice Show by University of Minnesota Duluth Figure Skating Club will go from 3:30-5 p.m. today at Mars Lakeview Arena, 1201 Rice Lake Road in Duluth. UMD skaters will perform to love-themed music to raise funds for their club.

Tickets are $5 at the door. Email umdfsc@gmail.com for more information.

• Duluth's Big Time Jazz Orchestra is performing at the Birdland, Blues and Buddy concert alongside jazz students from Two Harbors High School starting 7 p.m. Monday at the high school, 1640 County Highway 2. The music program will include music from the Buddy Rich Band, Duke Ellington, Ray Charles and more. Tickets are $8 for adults and $5 for students. Proceeds support Two Harbors High School's band program.

• Buffalo Wild Wings is hosting the fundraiser Eat Wings, Raise Funds from 5-9 p.m. Monday at 1307 Miller Trunk Highway in Duluth. During the event, BWW customers can tell their servers they are there for the fundraiser, and 10 percent of their bills will go towards Dance Marathon at University of Minnesota Duluth. Dance Marathon is a student-run organization that works to raise money for the local Children's Miracle Network hospital. Email illxx002@d.umn.edu for more information.

• Duluth Art Institute offers Empty Bowl sessions from 6-8 p.m. every Tuesday in February in DAI's Lincoln Park Studio, 2229 W. Second St. in Duluth. Participants will create ceramic bowls to be sold during Second Harvest Northern Lakes Food Bank's Empty Bowl fundraiser in April. Registration is $35 and includes instruction, materials and a ticket to Empty Bowl. Capacity is limited to 10 people per week. Experience is not required. Call (218) 723-1310 to reserve a spot in a session.

• St. Paul's Episcopal Church is celebrating love with its Valentine's Dinner from 6-9 Tuesday at 1710 E. Superior St. in Duluth. The dinner will feature the church's celebrity cook, Buffy, live music by church musicians and a silent auction. Tickets are $25 at the church or online at stpaulsduluth.org. Seating is limited to 110 people. Event proceeds will help maintain the church's annual budget.

• Hermantown's AAD Shriners are featuring a Winter Wine Down from 5-8 p.m. Thursday at the Shrine office, 5152 Miller Trunk Highway. The evening will include wine and beer sampling, live music, hors d'oeuvres, and live and silent auctions. Tickets are $25 at the Shrine office. Call (218) 722-7488 for questions.

• Wadena (Minn.) Area College Foundation is holding the annual Holes for Poles fish fry and raffle fundraiser from 4:30-7:30 p.m. Saturday at the American Legion in Baudette, 115 Main Ave. Both the walleye dinner and raffle tickets are $10 each, and raffle tickets can be purchased during the event or ahead of time from Outdoors Again, Baudette Electrical Line Worker site, North Star Electric or Wadena Area College Foundation. Event proceeds will fund scholarships for students enrolled in the Electrical Line Worker Technology Program at the Baudette site for Minnesota State Community and Technical College. Contact Denise Laymon for questions at (218) 846-3720.

• Superior Sands Bar and Grill is hosting the Bar Olympics Fundraiser from 1-7 p.m. Saturday at 69 N. 28th St. E. The pentathlon of games will include tippy cup, bags, ladder golf, sand pong and an obstacle course. There will also be food from VIP Pizza and game beverages. Tickets are $120 per six-player team and can be purchased by calling or texting Chris Backlund at (715) 817-1218. Registration deadline is midnight Thursday. Proceeds benefit Superior High School Special Olympics.

• The Duluth Polar Plunge participants will begin jumping into Lake Superior at 2 p.m. Saturday in Canal Park. To register for the Special Olympics Minnesota fundraiser, visit plungemn.org. Participants must raise a minimum $75 and are encouraged to wear unique and outrageous costumes. Shoes and towels are required.

Check-in is from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the plunge site. Participants can also run in the Duluth Plunge 5K from 9-11 a.m. along the Lakewalk. The race start will be behind Canal Park Lodge, 250 Canal Park Drive. Registration is $35 at the pre-plunge and day-of check in events. Race proceeds will also benefit SOM. Email plunge@somn.org for more information.

• Billings Park Civic Association's Sock Hop Fundraiser is from 2-5 p.m. Saturday at the park's civic center, 3903 N. 18th St. in Superior. The community get-together will include an afternoon of dancing, raffles, music and snacks with Superior's mayoral candidates.

Tickets are $5 per person and $20 per family at the door. Proceeds will help buy games, toys and art supplies to use during the park's Kids Play Days every Thursday morning. Toy donations will also be accepted.

• Last Chance Ice Fishing Contest is from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday on Fish Lake just north of Duluth. There will be prizes for the top 30 biggest fish — including a utility trailer for first place — and hundreds of raffle prizes. Check-in is at Hi-Bank's Resort on Fish Lake, 5392 Fish Lake Dam Road. Entry fees: adults are $25 in advance or $30 day of; and children age 12 and under are $15 day of. Tickets are available at Chalstrom's, Fisherman's Corner, Marine General, Minno-ette, Outdoor Advantage and Widdes. The contest's sponsor Kiwanis Club of Cloquet will donate all proceeds back to the children of the Cloquet community. Call Brian Haluptzok at (218) 390-7556 for questions.

• Knights of Columbus will offer an omelet brunch fundraiser from 9 a.m. to noon Feb. 19 in St. Benedict Catholic Church, 1419 St. Benedict St. in Duluth. The meal will include omelets with 12 choices of fillings, hash browns, sweet breads, milk, juice and coffee. Takeouts are available. Tickets: $8 for adults; $4 for children ages 5-12; and free for children 4 and under. Call (218) 724-4828 for informatin.

DONATIONS APPRECIATED

• Friends of the late Josh Sorvik are asking the public to donate to the Sorvik Family GoFundMe campaign after Sorvik passed away in a house fire in Normanna Township earlier this month. Through the campaign, donations can be made to either the Sorvik family to help with their immediate and long-term needs, Evangelical Free Church of America's planting fund or Canine Companions for Independence. To donate, visit gofundme.com/sorvikfamilyfund or deliver a check made care of North Shore Bank of Commerce's Woodland branch, 17 E. Calvary Road in Duluth.

• Helping PAWS Pet Rescue in Washburn seeks donations to help with construction of its new welcome room in Country Care Pet Hospital. The room, which is more than half completed, will be used to isolate incoming pets in a quiet and private location so as to determine if they are safe and healthy enough to enter the hospital's general population.

To donate, visit ourhelpingpaws.com/donate.html or mail a check to 939 W. Bayfield St., Washburn, WI 54891. Call (715) 373-2222 or email helpingpaws@ncis.net for information.