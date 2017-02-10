Search
    Celebrations underway for Daredevils' membership with Duluth Chamber

    By News Tribune Today at 11:22 a.m.
    Duluth East Daredevils FIRST robotics team 2512 is celebrating their new membership with the Duluth Area Chamber of Commerce with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in Room 1050 at Duluth East High School, 301 N. 40th Ave. E.

    After the ceremony, there will be a tour of the robotics team's fabrication lab and, from 6-8 p.m., an open house in the school's media center. During the open house, there will be refreshments and the team's strategy department will give a presentation on this year's steampunk-themed game, First Steamworks. The team will also unveil their newest robot and demonstrate how it was built in six weeks.

    Contact Daredevils coach Timothy Velner at timothy.velner@duluth.k12.mn.us or (218) 590-0014.

