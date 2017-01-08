Horoscopes for Jan. 8

ARIES (March 21-April 19): A day trip or getting involved in community events will broaden your outlook and help you envision the best way to move forward. A learning curve can be stimulating if you are open-minded. A job posting will interest you.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Seek out opportunities for travel, entertainment and mingling with people who have just as much to contribute as you do. Getting involved in something that will enhance your sense of community will also promote close friendships.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Emotional manipulation will be apparent. If someone gives you information that is hard to believe, dig deep and find out exactly what's going on before you make a decision that can influence the way you move forward.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Collect old debts or renegotiate a partnership to ensure equality. Explore places you have never been before and you'll discover something that can help you move forward with personal plans or your search for knowledge.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Get together with the people you find mentally stimulating and you will be able to clear your head. A physical sport will help you release the tension that has been building. Seniors in your life will offer interesting insights.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Make a point to take better care of your health and your important relationships. People who offer inspiration, suggestions and hands-on help will be enlightening, but don't let them cause you financial stress. Avoid those who are offering a quick fix.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Be careful how you handle emotional situations that concern children or your lover. Deception will be apparent, making it vital that you search for the truth before you make a decision that can compromise your status or your relationships with others.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Bring about positive changes. Start the year off on the right foot. Initiate your plans and you will change the course of events that unfold. Don't hesitate when you have so much at stake. A partnership will be advantageous.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Consider your professional choices and the dreams you have not yet accomplished. Look into opportunities that will allow you to pick up the skills or qualifications you require to follow your heart without jeopardizing your income or lifestyle.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Do what you do best. Building a strong base will add to your future security and bring you closer to your dreams, hopes and wishes. Make your home and family a priority. Offer incentives and you'll receive support and assistance.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Attend a reunion or consider the way you handled people and situations in the past, and it will help you make wise choices now. Offering hands-on help instead of a donation will be much more gratifying.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Check out the online job market or contact someone you have worked with in the past to ask about new opportunities. Express your interest in revisiting an incomplete project. Network and your status will improve and new possibilities will develop.