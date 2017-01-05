Horoscopes for Jan. 5

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Personal changes will affect your productivity. It will be necessary to live up to what's expected of you. Taking on too much or setting unrealistic goals will require you to put in a call for help. Don't jump to conclusions.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You'll face a roadblock if you share too much personal information with an outsider. Talk to someone you trust about your concerns before you deal with an agent or someone in a key position at an institution. Romance is favored.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Watch what's going on around you. Refuse to get involved in gossip and take extra care when it comes to your health, appearance or trusting others with your secrets or financial affairs. Secrecy and a strict budget are encouraged.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): You'll be tempted to overreact, indulge and spend on unnecessary items. Make a point to engage in programs that offer enlightenment and knowledge instead of doing things that are costly or lead to greater uncertainty. A personal improvement will brighten your day.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Invite change and consider different options. Short trips, communication and meetings will help you gain stability and status. Express your thoughts and make your move. Network, present and promote.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You'll be faced with demands that can leave you frustrated and angry. Don't feel pressured if what's expected of you is unreasonable. Change may be needed, but try to find a way to make improvements that are both feasible and affordable.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Accept the inevitable and be ready to parley whatever happens into a winning situation. By staying on top of what everyone else is doing, you will be able to outmaneuver someone who is trying to bully or take advantage of you.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Home improvements should begin with open discussions. Everyone concerned or influenced by the plans you want to undertake should have a say. The input will lead to stellar results that will be conducive to pursuing a life-long dream.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You'll be given an opportunity to improve your reputation, status or standard of living. Not everyone will be happy with the decisions you make, but at this point you are the one who needs to feel satisfied.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Keep your life simple. Don't go overboard to compensate for an emotional void you are feeling. Look back and learn from experiences. Let your charm lead to new beginnings and a better outlook. Revive old ideas and see what transpires.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You'll be eager to bring about changes that will help you advance this year. Negotiating contracts and reconnecting with people you have worked with in the past will lead to a brighter future.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Consider the changes you can make that will help you reach your goals. Don't expect to receive help or rely on others. If there is something you want to accomplish, make the effort to do so on your own.