Horoscopes for Dec. 27

ARIES (March 21-April 19): A short trip will change the way you see others or the beliefs you have lived by for so long. A personal change may come as a surprise, but it could also be something that eventually turns out in your favor.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Bargain shop or make vacation plans. The incentive to match your purchases with discipline and hard work will pay off. Personal gains can be made if you remain dedicated to your beliefs as well as to your promises.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): If you want to make an impression or professional gain, put in overtime or update your resume and send it out to interesting online job postings. A partnership will have an impact on the choices you make.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Reach out to the people you have worked with through volunteer service, past employment or someone you met during your school days. A favor will be offered that can help you change direction or get ahead in the new year.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Do things with the younger people in your life and the rewards will be fulfilling. Playing games or helping put things together for someone who can’t will put you in the spotlight and boost your popularity. Romance is highlighted.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): When faced with change, embrace the inevitable and use your intelligence to navigate your way through any situation that requires your undivided attention. A social event or shopping spree will not solve a problem you face. Don’t overspend.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Short trips, visiting people you love and doing things with family members will enhance your day. Don’t let situations going on at home or work create a problem for you. Assess the situation and strategize about how you will handle matters.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Tune out if someone is using emotional blackmail to sway you. Stay fixed on what’s important and what you enjoy doing the most. A creative outlet will help you bring about a positive change at home. Take care of your health.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Consider what will make you happy and do whatever it takes to turn your dreams into a reality. Changes can be made if you don’t evade the issues that need to be faced to move forward.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Rely on your intuition to help you make the best choice. Check the background of anyone offering a deal that is too good to be true. Don’t feel the need to follow what others do. Make your own plans and carry on.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Make a difference and lend a helping hand. What you do for others will turn into a rewarding experience for you. A contract, settlement or investment is favored. Plan something romantic for you and that special person in your life.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Tie up loose ends to ensure you head into the new year free of worry. Getting together with peers outside of work or the classroom will give you a chance to build a stronger alliance that can help you in the future.