Horoscopes for Dec. 26

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Think before you say something you might regret. A situation will get blown out of proportion, making it necessary for you to remain silent while you consider all angles. Offer affection to your loved ones.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): A last-minute invite will be met with mixed emotions. Consider the impact your decision will have on others. Don’t try to fit too much into your schedule. Take care of your own responsibilities first. Personal improvements are encouraged.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Look for greater opportunities and ways you can have an impact on the way you look and what you have to offer. A serious discussion within a partnership will lead to a positive change in the upcoming year.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Listen carefully to what’s being said. Emotional matters could give you the impression one thing is going to happen when something else winds up taking place instead. Don’t overreact, just accept the inevitable and do what’s best for you.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Plan to have some fun, but don’t allow emotional spending to get you into financial trouble. If you want to change things up a bit, start with the relationships that you want to move forward with.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): If you feel confused, ask questions. Don’t let an emotional situation drag you down. An older relative or youngster will test your patience. Communication is favored over taking sudden action. Get the facts before you react.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Plan to make change happen. Procrastination won’t solve your problems. Rely on your intuition to bring about changes at home or at work. Feeling good about what you do will set the stage for future accomplishments. Get together with friends or relatives.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Think matters through and you will come up with a solution that will improve your surroundings or your relationships. Don’t let an emotional incident lead to anger when laughter is the better choice.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You’ll have difficulty ignoring your feelings. Getting together with friends or family will be tiresome and leave you questioning some of the information that has been shared. You’ll have to decide what’s fact and what’s fiction.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You’ll have to walk a fine line when dealing with friends or family. Choose your words wisely and avoid indulgence. Offer insight, suggestions and positive encouragement. Someone from your past will cause confusion, conflict and the need to reconsider your options.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Rely on what you have done in the past and put together a plan geared to using your skills to promote something you enjoy doing. Start your own business or look for a job where you can call your own shots.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Trust in yourself and your abilities. Emotional outbursts will not help you solve problems. Look for answers that are based on truth and facts. Avoid arguing or getting into a no-win situation with a friend or relative.