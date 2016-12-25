Horoscopes for Dec. 25

ARIES (March 21-April 19): An emotional moment will turn into a lifetime of joy. A chance to venture down a path you never thought about before will open up, giving you plenty to think about. A gesture of friendliness will make someone's day. Romance is highlighted.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Put your differences aside and opt to get along with everyone. Sharing intelligent conversations will far exceed getting into an argument with someone who believes differently than you. Family feuds are best put on the back burner.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Take the high road and refuse to let anyone goad you into a disagreement. Your contribution to any celebratory function should be physical rather than financial. Offering help and being pleasant will far outweigh indulgence and discord.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Share your feelings, concerns and your plans for the future. Take a moment to listen to what others have to say. The contributions made will alter the way you think and how you move forward. Children will offer unusual insight.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Family dynamics can sometimes be difficult. Take a back seat if heavy discussions break out. Instead, try to enjoy eating good food, playing games and sharing fond memories with your loved ones. The choice is yours.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Avoid confrontations and be careful while traveling or doing anything physically challenging. Choose safety over showing off and peace over conflict. Don't get angry at family members when you should be affectionate instead.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Stay out of family feuds. Focus on trying new things. Throw a few compliments out there and refuse to let anything negative get to you. Tis the season to be jolly, so head into get-togethers with a positive attitude.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): A personal change will have a lasting effect. Use your skills to bring about positive changes. An interesting conversation with someone will spark an idea that could lead to a prosperous endeavor. Keep an open mind and a positive attitude.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Offering to help others will result in being taken advantage of. Make suggestions or offer referrals instead of being judgmental of someone. It may be the season to give, but first consider the cost.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Take care of unfinished business. Don't feel pressured to do things just because someone else is. Do whatever brings you the most joy. Stay put if you don't feel up to traveling. Keep your life simple and live within your means.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Don't let the past lead to an emotional frenzy. Look to the future with optimism. Don't give in to those trying to dictate what you should do. You have to make plans that suit you and your own lifestyle.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Value your relationships with friends and relatives. Sharing memories and participating in the spirit of the season will bring you closer to the people who care most about you. You'll receive something unexpected from someone special. Show appreciation.