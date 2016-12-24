Horoscopes for Dec. 24

ARIES (March 21-April 19): A special connection with someone you love will take a positive turn. Spending time with family will encourage you to head into the new year planning to spend more time with the ones you love the most.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Spending time with friends and relatives will bring you joy. Sharing memories and making future plans will strengthen your relationships and give you the incentive to follow through with the promises you make. A delay while traveling is likely.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Look over contracts, investments and any other personal papers that may need an adjustment before year-end. Explore new ways to spruce up your appearance and present your best efforts. What you do will make a difference. Romance is highlighted.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Enjoy spending time with relatives or old friends. Put aside time to share memories and catch up. Express your plans and see if anyone else is interested in taking part. A fruitful day will transpire whether you are shopping, traveling or socializing.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You'll face trouble at home or within an important relationship if you aren't sensitive to the needs of your loved ones. Getting too wrapped up in the spirit of the season can lead to an emotional stalemate. Be open to suggestions.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Take good care of your health. Get enough rest so you can enjoy getting together with friends and family. Indulgence and taking on too much will be your downfall and could cost you physically as well as financially.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Don't leave too much to the last minute. Someone from your past will take up time you don't have to spare. Be polite and make arrangements to get together in the new year rather than disappointing someone you love.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Follow your heart. The connections you make with friends, relatives or your lover will be unique and lead to interesting plans for the future. Share your feelings, express your dreams and bring about the changes that will make you happy.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Lighten up and enjoy the magic of the festive season. This isn't a time to be controversial or cause problems. Offer others joy, benevolence and encouragement. The gift of love will be the greatest gift of all.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Share your thoughts and expand your ideas. Offer sincerity and understanding and allow others to do as they please. Don't feel the need to stick to customs or tradition if you are drawn to doing things differently.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Listen and learn. Elders and youngsters will give you an interesting take on life and what you can do to improve your situation. Extra discipline will help you put your plans in motion and stick to them as you move forward.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Take a unique approach to the way you handle your investments and personal money matters. A donation you make will bring rewards you didn't anticipate. Take better care of your health by being less indulgent and lowering your stress level.