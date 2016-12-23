Horoscopes for Dec. 23

ARIES (March 21-April 19): An unusual gift or offering will take you by surprise. Take advantage of an opportunity that arises. Celebrate with someone you love. A new beginning will entice you. Don't stretch your budget based on income you have yet to receive.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Do what you can for those who cannot. Your gesture will be appreciated and the satisfaction will be unprecedented. Someone you used to work with or who inspires you will grant you a unique and intriguing opportunity.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Take an interest in what others are doing. Take note of how people react. Responding with positive suggestions and affirmation will help you overcome negativity. Avoid overspending, indulging and selling yourself short. Take time out for you.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): A day trip or getting together with friends or relatives will lead to some interesting talks and encounters that will change the way you think. Share your thoughts and try new things. Taking a unique path will lead to an adventure.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Do something different this year. Use your imagination and you'll come up with an idea that is within your budget and is sure to please everyone on the receiving end of your generosity. Don't let an emotional incident ruin your day.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): A short trip, shopping spree or attending a festive celebration with peers will turn out well. You can dazzle others with your wit and intelligence as well as successfully present an idea you want to develop next year.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Taking care of children, making a promise to someone you love or shopping for little items to please the ones you care about most will make a difference. Getting together with peers, friends or your loved one is favored.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Last-minute changes will throw you off guard. Don't feel the need to be a follower. If you aren't ready to make a move, sit tight and be a bystander. Concentrate on personal and home improvements.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Check out what everyone else is doing and do your best to pitch in and help. If you give something from the heart, it won't matter how large or small it is. Trust in your beliefs.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Avoid getting into controversial discussions with friends or relatives. It's best to keep the peace and avoid ostracizing yourself from the people you do want to spend time with during the holidays. Offer kindness over criticism.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Charm will help you get your way. Making smart financial moves and doing whatever you can to secure your position will lead to victory. Approach the end of the year on a high note, not by waffling over what to do next.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Your charm will help you bypass criticism. Offering hands-on help will bring you closer to the people you may have let down this year. Your strength and popularity will come from doing the right thing, not the most expensive.