Horoscopes for Nov. 30

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Express your thoughts and put some muscle behind your plans. You can get ahead if you focus on using your skills to your benefit instead of helping someone else advance. Conversations can reveal valuable information that will encourage a wise choice.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Watch how others react and prepare to counter any situation that shows instability. Don’t give in to anyone who tries to push you into something you cannot afford. Someone will offer false information about a deal you consider.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): It’s up to you to bring about change if you don’t like the direction things are heading in your life. Don’t wait for someone else to make the first move. Take control and don’t look back. Good fortune and opportunity are within your reach.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Keep moving forward regardless of what others decide to do. As long as you keep your plans simple and affordable, you will enjoy the outcome. A partnership will undergo difficulties if you cannot agree. Be willing to do the legwork.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Travel to a destination that has something exciting or exotic to offer. Participate in a seminar or experience that will challenge you to use your talents in new and interesting ways. Important partnerships will develop.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): A change at home may be useful if it keeps a dispute from developing. Getting to the bottom of things will take time and must be done properly if you are to come out on top. Offer incentives.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Channel your energy into activities and events that will allow you to stand out in the crowd. The response you get from someone who can change your life will give you a reason to expand your interests. Follow your dreams.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): A professional change or dealing with institutions that can help you stabilize your financial future will pay off. Use your strengths to help you gain ground and convince others to see the potential in your plans. Romance is featured.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Emotions will swell and excitement will mount. Discipline and control will be required if you want to take advantage of something that appears to be too good to be true. Step up and take action and you will succeed.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Someone with lofty ideas will try to persuade you to be a follower. Don’t feel intimidated by a pushy individual when you have what it takes to offer something far more substantial. Do your own thing and forge ahead.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Take your time and do your best. Negotiate on your own behalf and turn something you enjoy doing into a fruitful venture. Helping others will bring high rewards. Someone from your past will make a difference to your future.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You’ll lose out if you let someone take over. Do whatever you do best and get involved in the issues that concern you the most. An honest evaluation of the relationships you have with others will lead to needed changes.