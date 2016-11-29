Horoscopes for Nov. 29

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Stay on top of what’s being said. Establish your position from an honest and loyal perspective. Offer solutions and do the legwork in order to get things done your way. Travel, meetings and knowledge will all contribute to your accomplishments.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Keep your money and possessions in a safe place. Someone will provide invalid financial information that can lead to loss. Show more concern about living within your means, and work on the self-improvement projects that will add to your success.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Channel your energy wisely and you will avoid an emotional situation that brings your progress to a halt. Nurture important relationships by taking care of responsibilities and easing the stress of someone you care about. A professional gain is heading your way.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): You don’t have to follow the crowd. Check out what interests you, identify what fits your needs and discard whatever appears to be a waste of time. An opportunity offered by a past partner or an employer looks promising but complicated.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Live and learn. Sign up for a seminar or try reaching old goals from a new angle. Explore possibilities and look for support from people you feel have something worthwhile to offer. Take on a challenge and play to win.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Focus on being the best you can be. Update your appearance and implement a good nutritional diet and exercise program into your routine. Don’t let anyone speak on your behalf. Live up to your beliefs, values and promises.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Taking on a challenge will turn into a game-changer. What you discover about others will be instrumental in helping you get ahead. Make sure to take time to do some self-discovery as well. Don’t let anyone put you down.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Don’t move backwards. Getting involved with people who have challenged you in the past will not help you get ahead now. Stay focused on the truth, stand behind what you have to offer and use your talents to reach your goals.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Positive changes at home will ease your stress. Professional advancement will be based on your ability to get things done on time and without making a fuss. An unexpected idea will surface, offering new opportunities and benefits.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Keep life simple. Spend less, do more and focus on making personal achievements. Walk away from unstable situations or people to avoid being dragged into a dilemma that will make you look bad. Proceed with caution.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): The coast is clear to do your own thing. An energetic approach to work and helping others will put you in a good position for advancement. A change to the way you think will encourage others to follow your lead.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Stay in control. Focus inward and be the best you can be. Refuse to let anyone take liberties that will compromise you in the future. Listen, but don’t get into a dispute until you have the ammunition to win the battle.