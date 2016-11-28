Students dive into science and engineering at UMD fair

STANDALONE_ScienceFairB.jpg

Area high school students and a University of Minnesota Duluth faculty member huddle around an overhead projector during a learning activity at Swenson College of Science and Engineering.

A Duluth elementary student shows off two coins he turned gold through a science experiment during the University of Minnesota Duluth's Science and Engineering Day in October.

University of Minnesota Duluth student Maddie (left) helps Duluth East High School student Taylor Ratnam perform a science experiment.

Hundreds of local middle school and high school students dove into math and science at the annual Science and Engineering Day in October at the University of Minnesota Duluth's Swenson College of Science and Engineering. During the event, UMD science and engineering students and faculty showcased their research, gave lab tours and educated the participants about options for continuing their education or pursuing careers in science, technology, engineering and math fields.

Participating schools included Duluth Denfeld High School, Lincoln Park Middle School, Superior High School, Superior Middle School, Ordean East Middle School, Harbor City International School and Duluth Edison Charter School's Northstar Academy.