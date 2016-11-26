Horoscopes for Nov. 26

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Get as much done behind the scenes as possible. Bringing an element of surprise into a plan you are trying to get off the ground will help you make a greater impact on those you are trying to impress. Don’t give in to bullying.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Behaving emotionally won’t solve your problems. Keep an open mind and stay focused on the things you do well. Take any opportunity you get to make personal improvements. Trying to change others will be futile and disrupt your life.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Don’t be afraid to try new things or to take a unique approach to the way you do your job. It’s in your best interest to show how versatile and special you can be. Before you agree to anything, negotiate the best deal possible.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Sign up for something that interests you. Exploring creative endeavors or getting into a joint venture with someone you love is encouraged as long as you don’t take on any excessive debts. Try to live within your means.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Listen attentively, but don’t let anyone get under your skin. You may not agree with what’s being said, but everyone is entitled to their own opinion. If you want to bring about change, take action. Offer less talk and more hands-on help.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Buying and selling investments, assets, property or anything else will need to be done with caution. Barter, negotiate and only make arrangements if they are in your best interest. Don’t overspend just to show off or impress someone.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Short trips will be met with delays and confusion. Make sure you map out your course before you set out. Let your intuition guide every move you make. Don’t give in to someone who is trying to take advantage of you financially.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Emotions will be difficult to control. Size up your situation and put your energy to good use. Take up a new hobby or clear a workspace at home that will allow you to delve into a project you want to pursue.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Your ability to help others by offering solutions, ideas and plans will enhance your reputation and give you reasons to consider making a professional alteration that will make the most of your skills. Embrace whatever comes your way.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Let your imagination take over. Test your ideas and get rid of any plan that is too costly or troublesome. A romantic gesture will turn into an interesting but precarious proposal. Avoid getting involved in risky business.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Remain on guard if you want to make the most of what’s available to you. Don’t give away something for nothing. Set a price and stick to it. A new beginning will motivate you to try harder.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Tell it like it is. Not everyone will like your adaptation of a situation, but you will find out where you stand and be offered interesting alternatives. Nothing is etched in stone if you are open to change.