Horoscopes for Nov. 25

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Emotions will flare up, causing you to overstep your bounds or put a wedge in a relationship that can determine your future prospects. Don’t jeopardize your chances of getting ahead. Get your facts straight before you act on an assumption.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Put money matters in perspective. Find a way to manage your money better and to encourage those who depend on you to contribute more. If you don’t offer solutions, nothing will change. Take charge and make things happen.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Speak up and share your concerns, intentions and plans for the future with someone special. The chance to bring about positive changes will unfold if you call in favors or offer incentives to people you want to collaborate with.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Be honest about your motivations for doing things. Take a step back and size up the situation before making a move. You will be faulted for making assumptions if you don’t gather facts first. Diplomacy and moderation will be required.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Make personal changes to the way you live. Children and elders in your family will play an important role. Follow your heart and put your plans into motion. Travel will lead to knowledge and fearless action. You can make a difference.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Someone from your past will try to interest you in something that doesn’t make sense. Don’t give in because you think it will bring you closer together. Keep your money and possessions in a safe place and refuse to be someone else’s pawn.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Don’t go over budget when it comes to self-improvement. Look for a way to stay within your means and get results that are uplifting and geared toward making personal gains. Changes at home are best kept to a minimum.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Don’t let the past cloud your vision. Times have changed, and what may have worked in the past won’t bring the same results now. Learn from your mistakes and make the necessary adjustments that will enable you to move forward.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Personal gains and business deals will go hand in hand. Making a decision to move or reduce your overhead at home will pay off. Put your plans into motion and don’t look back. The future should be your focus.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Mistakes will be based on information and the ability to process and use what you have been told. Question anything that doesn’t seem quite right. Trust in your ability, knowledge and vision, and follow through with your plans.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Change is encouraged. A personal or professional contract will lead to a brighter future. Speak up and let everyone know what you are capable of doing and what you are willing to offer. Set your sights high.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Return to the basics. Too much of anything will lead to disappointment and loss. Stick to your budget and do your best not to make moves that will lead to emotional duress. Practicality and logic will be required.