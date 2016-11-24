Horoscopes for Nov. 24

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You’ll be drawn to subjects, events and activities that allow you to use your skills and talents. Meetings will help you make a decision about your future. A change will occur in how you do business and pursue your goals.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Do your best to follow instructions. If you try to do things your way, you will meet with disapproval. Don’t get angry when you should be keeping busy and getting things done. Change may not be wanted, but it’s in your best interest.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Travel, meetings, interviews and expanding your awareness will bring about a positive change to your relationships with others, as well as to the way you advance. Travel and networking will lead to excitement and a new beginning.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Problems will surface if you make assumptions or unpredictable changes that disrupt your plans or the promises you have made to someone. Think before you take action, and look for unique solutions that will benefit everyone. Offer peace, not discord.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Your well-rounded outlook will encourage you to help bring about positive changes. Networking and sharing information will bring about partnerships that will lead to a better environment and community for you and your family.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Examine the way you have done things in the past, and you’ll recognize a pattern that has led to your current position. Focus on yourself and what needs to be done to position you for success. Don’t say you can’t when you can.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Emotions will rise to the surface, leaving you in a predicament if you cannot make up your mind. Lean toward the path that offers knowledge, learning and travel over sitting at home and waiting for change to happen. Choose to be self-assertive.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Personal gains and improvements can be yours if you are innovative and willing to try something different. Don’t get pulled into a situation that will lead to anger or arguments. Do your best to stay focused on what’s important to you.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): An unexpected opportunity will come your way. Don’t hesitate to get involved. Someone’s insecurity will flare up, making it difficult for you to make good and honest decisions. Follow your heart and move in the direction that beckons you.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Not everyone will see things your way. Map out your plan in a way that’s easy to understand. Your aim should be to advance, not waste time debating with others. Do your own thing if others don’t cooperate.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Check out a deal that’s been offered and negotiate what you will need in order to say yes. Don’t sell yourself short or give in to someone who downplays your importance. Change and opportunity are highlighted.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Keep your promises reasonable. Once an offer is made, you will have to honor your position. Concentrate on making the changes that will encourage personal growth and greater support. Romance is featured, but don’t try to buy love.