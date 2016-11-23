Horoscopes for Nov. 23

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Share your talents with others. You will mesh well with people who share your concerns, allowing you a greater chance of bringing your objective to the forefront. Don’t back down when you should be moving forward. Learn from past experiences.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Avoid unnecessary travel. Don’t feel pressured to make a snap decision. Focus on what you can do, not on the demands and pressure others are putting on you. Be good to yourself and take time to pamper and rejuvenate.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Pick up knowledge and skills that will help you change course and do something new. Try to implement some of the attributes you enjoy using most into a lifestyle or job change. You’ll excel if you act fast.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Keep an open mind, but don’t let anyone manipulate you into doing something that isn’t right for you. Too much of anything will lead to disaster. Overspending, taking on the impossible and giving in to pressure is best avoided.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Make alterations that will improve your life. Learn as you go and gather experience that will help you interact with others personally and professionally. Your ability to make a difference and convince others to join you looks promising.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Sharing interests with someone you love will help alleviate your stress and allow you the space you need to rethink your strategies for dealing with trouble. Problems at home will stem from someone else’s dishonesty.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Keep personal information a secret. Sharing too much about your life or your past will cause a rift between you and someone you need to get along with. Choose practical, well-thought-out plans to avoid making a mistake.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Helping others is fine, but before you venture down that path, take care of your own needs first. It’s important not to leave anything to chance when it comes to your personal finances. Choose wisely and donate time, not cash.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Don’t rely on others to do the work for you. Take control and assume responsibility for what unfolds. Don’t give in to anyone who tries to bait you into a discussion that is impossible to win. Opt not to argue.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Don’t worry about what everyone else is doing. Use your insight and intelligence to lead you in the right direction. Make romance a priority and try to save for something that will improve your life.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Take inventory and make notes of the changes you need to make. A colleague will try to put the blame on you. Be direct and set the record straight. Your honesty will be rewarded with an offer you cannot refuse.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Don’t make assumptions. Listen to reason and offer soulful suggestions. Working together to come up with a common denominator that works for everyone should be your plan. Aim for a partnership based on trust, equality and future prospects.