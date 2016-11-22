Horoscopes for Nov. 22

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Keep an eye on anyone you feel is unpredictable. Don’t feel the need to follow the crowd. Consider what you want and set your own course. Your ability to pick up information and deliver what you know will lead to greater stability.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Take what you have mastered and put it to good use. Don’t let what others do bother you. An emotional issue should be dealt with by sharing your feelings openly and expressing what you want to see unfold.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Choose your friends wisely. Someone will let you down if you expect too much or use sensitive tactics to try and get your way. Compromise will be necessary if you want to take advantage of exciting opportunities.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Put more effort into important partnerships. You can make a difference by offering unique suggestions that can change the way situations unfold. Offering kindness and consideration to others will improve your life.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Make alterations for the right reasons. Show diplomacy, leadership and you will manage to get your plans underway. Travel or getting involved in something that offers a closer look at different beliefs and cultures will leave a lasting impression.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Take a moment to digest what is happening in your personal and professional life. Consider the changes you can make that will allow better opportunities to come your way. Updating your appearance, skills and knowledge looks promising.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Abide by the rules and proceed with caution when dealing with institutions. Read the fine print and make adjustments as you move forward with your plans. Being practical about matters relating to your business partnerships will be to your benefit.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Don’t let emotions interfere with your ability to reason. Only say what’s necessary and truthful. Hang out in places that make you feel comfortable. A space conducive to peace and tranquility will contribute to your making a good decision.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): An emotional incident will escalate if you aren’t straightforward about the way you feel. Problems while traveling or dealing with people who can alter your life will arise. Be precise and ready to act quickly. A change is heading your way.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): A romantic journey will be costly but rewarding. Weigh the pros and cons and try to be honest and offer effective solutions. Do your best to avoid debt and maintain a lifestyle that will ease your stress and boost your long-term happiness.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Get to the core of any project you are working on. Don’t waste time on anyone trying to distract you. Check out online job opportunities and send out your resume if you aren’t happy with your current professional situation.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Stay calm and stick to the rules and regulations. Focus inward and on personal improvements, not on trying to change others. A romantic gesture will help alleviate trouble. When in doubt, listen. Forward thinking will help you forget the past.