Ask a Trooper: I hit a deer. Now what?

A: The Minnesota State Patrol does issue permits for road-kill deer generally right at the time of the crash or soon after. Any Minnesota resident may claim a road-killed animal by contacting a law enforcement officer. An authorization permit can be issued, allowing the individual to lawfully possess the animal. For your specific request, I would advise you to contact the Department of Natural Resources (DNR.) You can contact the conservation officer in the area you are closest to or where you’d want to pick up the road kill. They should be able to provide more information on the permits and this process. The following link will let you find officers statewide. www.dnr.state.mn.us/officerpatrolareas/index.html