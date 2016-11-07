An adoption fee is required for all adoptions. Animal Allies uses the “Meet your Match” adoption program designed by the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. The program evaluates an animal’s behavior and interests and matches them to an adopter’s preferences so you take home a pet you really click with. Call (218) 722-5341 or visit animalallies.net for more information.

TOMMY is available for adoption through Precious Paws Humane Society, 101 First Ave. SW in Chisholm. Tommy is a big love bug who’s calm and sweet while still having a playful side. He’s a gentle cat who’s just looking for that perfect lap to fill. Are you looking for a new best friend? Tommy is!

An adoption fee is required for all adoptions. All adoptions require an approved reference. If you are interested in Tommy, call (218) 254-3300 or email preciouspaws2011@hotmail.com for more information.

To adopt a cat or dog elsewhere in the Northland, call:

Chequamegon Humane Association, Ashland, (715) 682-9744, CHAadopt.org

Contented Critters Shelter, Makinen, (218) 638-2153, contentedcritters.org

Friends of Animals of Carlton County, (218) 879-1655, foaonline.org

Humane Society of Douglas County, Superior, (715) 398-6784, hsdcpets.com

Lake County Humane Society and Animal Shelter, Two Harbors, (218) 834-5806

Mesabi Humane Society, Virginia, (218) 741-7425, mesabihumane.org

Northern Lights Animal Rescue, (218) 729-1485, petfinder.org/shelters/MN22.html

Oreo’s Kitty Sanctuary, (218) 591-7200, oreosadoptions@yahoo.com

Range Regional Rescue in Hibbing, (218) 262-1900

Retrieve a Golden of Minnesota, (952) 946-8070, rescue@ragom.org, ragom.org

Star of the North Humane Society, Itasca County, (218) 245-3732, starnorth.org

Warm Fuzzies Animal Rescue Inc., Petsitter99@yahoo.com, (218) 576-8534, warmfuzzies.petfinder.com

Pets of the Week is sponsored by Dan’s Feed Bin in Superior.