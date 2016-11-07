Pets of the Week
PEEKABOO is a 5-year-old white and brown-black chihuahua available for adoption through Animal Allies in Duluth, 4006 Airport Road. He’s a playful, affectionate and loves snuggling in bed with his humans. Peekaboo also enjoys the company of other dogs, cats and kids. He can be a little shy at first, but once he warms up, he’ll be your best friend forever.
An adoption fee is required for all adoptions. Animal Allies uses the “Meet your Match” adoption program designed by the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. The program evaluates an animal’s behavior and interests and matches them to an adopter’s preferences so you take home a pet you really click with. Call (218) 722-5341 or visit animalallies.net for more information.
TOMMY is available for adoption through Precious Paws Humane Society, 101 First Ave. SW in Chisholm. Tommy is a big love bug who’s calm and sweet while still having a playful side. He’s a gentle cat who’s just looking for that perfect lap to fill. Are you looking for a new best friend? Tommy is!
An adoption fee is required for all adoptions. All adoptions require an approved reference. If you are interested in Tommy, call (218) 254-3300 or email preciouspaws2011@hotmail.com for more information.
To adopt a cat or dog elsewhere in the Northland, call:
- Chequamegon Humane Association, Ashland, (715) 682-9744, CHAadopt.org
- Contented Critters Shelter, Makinen, (218) 638-2153, contentedcritters.org
- Friends of Animals of Carlton County, (218) 879-1655, foaonline.org
- Humane Society of Douglas County, Superior, (715) 398-6784, hsdcpets.com
- Lake County Humane Society and Animal Shelter, Two Harbors, (218) 834-5806
- Mesabi Humane Society, Virginia, (218) 741-7425, mesabihumane.org
- Northern Lights Animal Rescue, (218) 729-1485, petfinder.org/shelters/MN22.html
- Oreo’s Kitty Sanctuary, (218) 591-7200, oreosadoptions@yahoo.com
- Range Regional Rescue in Hibbing, (218) 262-1900
- Retrieve a Golden of Minnesota, (952) 946-8070, rescue@ragom.org, ragom.org
- Star of the North Humane Society, Itasca County, (218) 245-3732, starnorth.org
- Warm Fuzzies Animal Rescue Inc., Petsitter99@yahoo.com, (218) 576-8534, warmfuzzies.petfinder.com
Pets of the Week is sponsored by Dan’s Feed Bin in Superior.