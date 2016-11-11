Horoscopes for Nov. 11

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Emotions will surface, and concerns you feel passionate about will motivate you to do your part. Before you jump in and take on too much, consider your obligations and try to figure out the most realistic plan of attack.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): An unexpected situation will leave you dumbfounded. Do what you can to prepare for whatever comes your way. Money matters must be dealt with smartly, and moderation will be necessary to avoid a loss. Don't leave anything to chance.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Getting involved in something you believe in will bring you hope as well as put you in touch with people who share your sentiments. Romance is on the rise, and serious discussions will give you a clear picture of the possibilities that lie ahead.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Walk away from an unpredictable situation. Emotional problems will surface if you aren't willing to compromise. A partnership will face a stalemate, and situations are likely to get blown out of proportion. Step back and re-evaluate your situation.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Embrace change and show everyone how adaptable you are. Business meetings and trips that mix work with pleasure will bring stellar results. Let your actions speak for you and you will get what you want. Romance is highlighted.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Keep the peace at home or make changes to the way you live that will ease your stress and give you the breathing room you need to improve your life. Confusion will lead to uncertainty and deter you from reaching your goals.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Your emotions will be hard to control. Don't be ashamed of the way you feel. Speak up and find out where you stand and what chance you have to bring about the changes required to improve your life.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Caution will be required if you take on someone who is looking for a fight. Show compassion and try to understand what has contributed to someone's anger. How you handle others will be directly linked to what you can accomplish.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Enjoy your home. Make it a place of convenience, comfort and entertainment. Host an event or plan something romantic for you and someone you love. Personal improvements will make you feel good and help you excel. Live in the moment.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Emotions will lead to erratic behavior. Size up the situation and consider whether it is worth your while. If something isn't panning out, cut your losses and move on. Keep moderation in mind when someone asks you for something.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Don't believe everything you hear. Someone will exaggerate in order to grab your attention. Your time is better spent on making the personal and physical changes that make you feel good. Pampering and playtime are encouraged.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Look at logistics before you jump into something that harbors possible risk. Do your research when it comes to anything that will require you to spend money first. A joint venture will spark an emotional setback and loss of trust.