Horoscopes for Nov. 10

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Take good care of health issues. Exercise and proper diet will increase your ability to get things done. Put some time and thought into updating your appearance or picking up knowledge that will help you handle money matters more efficiently.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Discuss emotional matters and money concerns with someone you are in a personal relationship or business venture with. It's important to keep your spending in check if you want to avoid stress and strive for long-term success.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Emotions will be difficult to deal with. Sign up for something that will require physical effort, self-improvement or travel. Keeping busy will give you the time you need to consider what you should do and execute your plan.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Look for a way to turn something you enjoy doing into a moneymaking opportunity. Discuss your plans and travel to destinations that can offer insight into how to turn your dream into a reality. Don't be afraid to do things differently.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Line up your agenda and get ready to have some fun. Travel, learning and enjoying the company of children, your partner or your peers will boost your popularity. A physical change will result in compliments and will help improve your life.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Take part in events that encourage partnerships or joint ventures. Be bold and discuss what you have to offer. Don't miss out because someone is playing mind games with you. Tend to your business and let success be your reward.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Make alterations at home that will encourage you to indulge in the things you want to pursue. Nurture relationships and offer incentives to ensure you get the support you need to move forward. A little romance will improve your life.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Take advantage of any function that allows you to promote what you have to offer. Your presentation will be well received, but could also result in jealousy. Don't look back or let anyone slow you down. It's your turn to advance.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Emotional matters will escalate, increasing your chance of hitting a setback in regards to a relationship or joint venture. Look for positive solutions to tackle what needs to be done in order to reach your goals.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): An unusual opportunity will come your way. Get involved in organizations that share your vested interests, and you will discover a new way to put your ideas, skills and expertise to use. Don't follow the crowd — make them follow you.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Put some energy behind your ideas and you will turn something you want to do into a moneymaking endeavor. Trust in yourself and your ability to follow through and make things happen. A romantic celebration will make your hard work worthwhile.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Check out a business opportunity that will help you earn more. A reunion will revive old ideas and dreams as well as a friendship. Don't share too much with others or it may end up costing you. Secrecy is encouraged.